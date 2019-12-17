SiriusXM Captures the Cultural Zeitgeist of the Year and Decade Across Music, Talk, Entertainment, Comedy and Sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today year-end and decade specialty programming across its music, talk and entertainment programming platforms as well as exclusive content only available on the SiriusXM app.

Jess Cagle, SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor, will host Top 100 Interviews of 2019, a limited-run channel that will launch on Thursday, December 19 and run through Tuesday, December 31 on SiriusXM channel 105. Top 100 Interviews of 2019 will feature interviews by SiriusXM hosts including Andy Cohen, Jenny McCarthy, Hoda Kotb, Jess Cagle, Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo and more, with the biggest names in entertainment, pop culture and sports including Jennifer Lopez, John Mayer, Tiger Woods, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton and many more.

SiriusXM will broadcast year-end and decade countdown specials featuring the biggest songs of the year and the decade across various music channels, including Alt Nation, Bluesville, Bluegrass Junction, BPM, The Heat, Hits 1, Liquid Metal, Octane, Pandora NOW and more, as well as on demand. SiriusXM will also ring in the new year with live concert broadcasts across the country, including performances by Phish, Dead & Company, Nathaniel Rateliff and more, plus the return of SiriusXM's New Year's Nation channel.

SiriusXM's Year-End & Decade Music Countdowns Includes, Amongst Many More:

Pandora NOW : counting down the top thumb hundred songs of 2019 and of the decade.

: counting down the top thumb hundred songs of 2019 and of the decade. SiriusXM Hits 1 : Hits 1 in Hollywood hosts Tony Fly and Symon spotlight the number 1 songs of each year this past decade on Hits 1

: Hits 1 in hosts and Symon spotlight the number 1 songs of each year this past decade on Hits 1 Alt Nation: counting down the top 36 songs of the 2010s

counting down the top 36 songs of the 2010s Shade 45 : counting down the top 15 songs of 2019

: counting down the top 15 songs of 2019 The Highway : airing the top songs of the decade with commentary from Florida Georgia Line , Cole Swindell , Kelsea Ballerini and more

: airing the top songs of the decade with commentary from , , and more Diplo's Revolution: Diplo, Phantoms and Valentino Kahn countdown the top 30 trending tracks from 2019

The SiriusXM app content will also have exclusive video clips of in-studio performances over the last decade from Billie Eilish, Chris Cornell, Mumford & Sons, The Highwomen, Slash and Myles Kennedy, Dave Matthews, P!nk, Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, a brand new suite of curated Xtra music channels dedicated to the hits of the 2010s, and Top 10 moments on video from the year curated by marquee hosts across music, talk and sports.

SiriusXM Host's Top 10 Moments of the year available exclusively on the SiriusXM App Includes:

Jess Cagle's Top 10 moments from The Jess Cagle Show including Rob Lowe , Taron Egerton , Jamie Lee Curtis and more

Top 10 moments from including , , and more Jenny McCarthy's Top 10 moments from The Jenny McCarthy Show including Benedict Cumberbatch , Chelsea Handler , the cast of Jersey Shore and more

Top 10 moments from including , , the cast of and more Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw's Top 10 moments from EW Live including J.J. Abrams, Sterling K. Brown and more

and Top 10 moments from including J.J. Abrams, and more Jim Norton and Sam Roberts' Top 10 moments from The Jim and Sam Show including Ricky Gervais , Donald Trump Jr. , and more

and Top 10 moments from including , , and more Michelle Collins' Top 10 moments from The Michelle Collins Show including Graham Norton , Billy Crudup and more

SiriusXM will also broadcast year-end and decade specials across the talk, entertainment, comedy and sports channels, as well as available on demand.

SiriusXM's Year-End & Decade Talk, Entertainment and Comedy Specials Includes:

Radio Andy: Andy Cohen's Top 50 Interviews of 2019

Top 50 Interviews of 2019 Comedy Greats: special decade Grammy winners special, airing a track from each of the Grammy-winning Best Comedy Albums of the year and a You Bet Your Life Groucho Marx special

special decade Grammy winners special, airing a track from each of the Grammy-winning Best Comedy Albums of the year and a Groucho Marx special POTUS: Tim Farley takes listeners through the last 10 years in politics, highlighting the most important and historical moments

takes listeners through the last 10 years in politics, highlighting the most important and historical moments Today Show Radio: Today Show Year Ender featuring the executive producers reflecting on moments of the past year in News, Pop Culture and Today Show moments

featuring the executive producers reflecting on moments of the past year in News, Pop Culture and Today Show moments Volume: The Decade in Music special will recap the biggest moments, songs and albums of each year from the past decade.

special will recap the biggest moments, songs and albums of each year from the past decade. Business Radio: Dan Loney hosts a storytelling retrospective on the past Decade in Tech and explores the major advancements, headlines and blunders from tech.

SiriusXM Sports' Defining Moments of the Decade Specials:

SiriusXM, across 11 of its dedicated 24/7 sports channels, will give fans a series of specials that look back at the defining moments of the decade in their favorite sports. Listeners will hear Mad Dog Sports Radio's perspective on the overall sports landscape, as well as more focused shows on the last 10 years in football (SiriusXM NFL Radio), baseball (MLB Network Radio), basketball (SiriusXM NBA Radio), hockey (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio), golf (SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio), collegiate sports (ESPNU Radio), motorsports (SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), soccer (SiriusXM FC) boxing, MMA, wrestling (SiriusXM Fight Nation) and fantasy sports (SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio). Throughout the 2010s SiriusXM has covered the key stories daily and will help fans re-live the important moments and trends that shaped the decade that was in sports.

Each two-hour special will air multiple times on its respective channel between December 24 and January 5 and will also be available anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, the Defining Sports Moments of the Decade video series, available on the SiriusXM app, will showcase over 25 SiriusXM personalities, across platform, sharing their insight and experiences behind the unforgettable sports stories from the past 10 years. With all interviews offering an entertaining take on the moments that resonated including LeBron James' move to South Beach, Tiger Woods' comeback at the Masters, the Chicago Cubs first championship in over a century, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and many more.

Additionally, SiriusXM will broadcast exclusive concerts, DJ sets, and special performances live on New Year's Eve.

SiriusXM's New Year's Eve Live Concert Lineup includes:

Phish at Madison Square Garden – airing live on SiriusXM's Phish Radio

at Madison Square Garden – airing live on SiriusXM's Phish Radio Dead & Company at Chase Center – airing on SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel

at Chase Center – airing on SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel Third Eye Blind at the House of Blues – airing live on SiriusXM's 90s on 9

at the House of Blues – airing live on SiriusXM's 90s on 9 Nathaniel Rateliff at Mission Ballroom – airing on SiriusXM's The Spectrum

at Mission Ballroom – airing on SiriusXM's The Spectrum Steel Pulse at Belly Up Aspen – airing live on SiriusXM's The Joint

at Belly Up Aspen – airing live on SiriusXM's The Joint Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at the Count Basie Theatre — airing live on SiriusXM's E Street Radio

SiriusXM will also launch New Year's Nation, a limited-run party music channel. New Year's Nation is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year's Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM's music platform. New Year's Nation, which will be available on channel 30 and via the SiriusXM app for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com, will launch Saturday, December 28 through Thursday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

