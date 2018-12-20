SiriusXM Files Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus; Pandora Schedules Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Merger

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that a definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with SiriusXM's pending merger with Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P).

Pandora's special meeting of stockholders to vote on the transaction is scheduled to be held on January 29, 2019. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting in person or by proxy. No vote of Sirius XM stockholders is required in connection with the merger.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both the board of directors of SiriusXM and the independent directors of Pandora. The Pandora board of directors recommends that the Pandora stockholders vote "FOR" the merger agreement and "FOR" each of the other proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

As previously announced, on September 23, 2018, SiriusXM and Pandora entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization, pursuant to which SiriusXM will acquire Pandora and, at the closing of the acquisition, each holder of Pandora common stock will be entitled to receive 1.44 shares of SiriusXM common stock for each share of Pandora common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the closing. Upon closing of the transaction, SiriusXM will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Pandora common stock.

The combination of SiriusXM and Pandora creates the world's largest audio entertainment company, with more than $7 billion in expected pro-forma revenue in 2018 and strong, long-term growth opportunities. The strategic transaction builds on SiriusXM's position as the leader in subscription radio and a critically-acclaimed curator of exclusive audio programming with the addition of the largest U.S. audio streaming platform. Pandora's powerful music platform will enable SiriusXM to significantly expand its presence beyond vehicles into the home and other mobile areas. Following the completion of the transaction, there will be no immediate change in listener offerings.

SiriusXM and Pandora also announced that the termination of the waiting period required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 occurred on December 21, 2018.

SiriusXM and Pandora continue to expect that the transaction will close in early 2019, subject to approval by Pandora stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ("Sirius") and Pandora Media, Inc. ("Pandora"). In connection with the proposed merger transaction, Sirius filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on October 31, 2018, which includes a proxy statement of Pandora and a prospectus of Sirius and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. The Form S-4, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on December 20, 2018 and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed to Pandora stockholders of Pandora on or about December 20, 2018. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and stockholders of Pandora are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus, when they become available, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction. The documents filed by Sirius and Pandora with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Sirius may be obtained free of charge from Sirius at www.siriusxm.com, and the documents filed by Pandora may be obtained free of charge from Pandora at www.Pandora.com. Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Sirius upon written request to Sirius, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10104, Attn: Investor Relations, or by calling (212) 584-5100, or from Pandora upon written request to Pandora, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1650, Oakland, California 94612 Attn: Investor Relations or by calling (510) 451-4100.

Sirius and Pandora and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Pandora in favor of the approval of the merger. Information regarding Sirius' directors and executive officers is contained in Sirius' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 23, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Information regarding Pandora's directors and executive officers is contained in Pandora's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated April 10, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Sirius' and Pandora's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: ability to meet the closing conditions to the merger, including the approval of Pandora's stockholders on the expected terms and schedule; delay in closing the merger; failure to realize the expected benefits from the proposed transaction; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; Sirius' or Pandora's substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; Sirius' or Pandora's ability to retain subscribers or increase the number of subscribers is uncertain; Sirius' or Pandora's ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers; failing to protect the security of the personal information about Sirius' or Pandora's customers; interference to Sirius' or Pandora's service from wireless operations; Sirius and Pandora engage in substantial marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts are an important part of Sirius' and Pandora's business; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; Sirius' or Pandora's failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; Sirius' dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm Sirius' or Pandora's business; failure of Sirius' satellites would significantly damage its business; the interruption or failure of Sirius' or Pandora's information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; Sirius' failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to Sirius' or Pandora's business plan; Sirius' or Pandora's indebtedness; Sirius' studios, terrestrial repeater networks, satellite uplink facilities or Sirius' or Pandora's other ground facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; Sirius' principal stockholder has significant influence over its affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of Sirius' common stock; Sirius is a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules; impairment of Sirius' or Pandora's business by third-party intellectual property rights; changes to Sirius' dividend policies which could occur at any time; and risks related to the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and Sirius and Pandora disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

