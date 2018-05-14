SiriusXM Giving 2 Week Free Preview of Its World of Content Starting Today, May 14

SiriusXM content will be available for free for a limited time from May 14th to May 29th for anyone with an inactive satellite radio, or who has an internet connected mobile device and/or web access. Any non-subscriber in the United States and Canada can tune in to sample SiriusXM seamlessly, without any registration requirements.

That means access to The Beatles Channel, Eminem's Shade 45, Kevin Hart's new comedy channel, LL COOL J's new classic hip-hop channel, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Radio, Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio, Diplo's Revolution, Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM POTUS, and Doctor Radio plus hundreds more channels, all easily available during this free listening period.

This is the first time Howard Stern's two full time audio channels, which include his Howard Stern Show, will be streamed free to anyone, with no subscription or login required.

Users of the app will also get access to more than 5,000 hours of live music performances and curated playlists, On Demand shows, comic routines, audio documentaries, exclusive interviews, and expertly curated content from an ever-expanding On Demand library.

The two-week free listening period coincides with the launch of SiriusXM's all-new and totally re-designed app for iOS and Android devices. During the free tune-in period listeners can also sample SiriusXM by using the re-designed streaming web player at SiriusXM.com, or by turning on any previously inactive satellite radio.

Go to www.SiriusXM.com to start listening now.

"We offer such an incredible array of music, sports, comedy, news and entertainment in the car and through our new streaming app, and we wanted to be able to give anyone the chance to check it out," said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM. "Not only will listeners get great channels in the car, they will be able to take our entire channel and On Demand offering with them anywhere they go as part of our improved streaming experience on the new app."

The new app gives SiriusXM a foundation to add and update more video content, new channels and services, and more ways to discover and enjoy SiriusXM's exclusive programming.

Features of the new SiriusXM app include:

A Totally New Look

The SiriusXM app features a brand-new look and capabilities that help users find more of what they like across SiriusXM's 200+ channels. By making it easier to navigate through categories, find shows, and access On Demand programming, users will discover programming that they previously may not have known SiriusXM offered.

"ForYou" Recommendations

SiriusXM has made it easier to learn about all of the amazing programs and channels available. Using personalized preferences and listening history, "ForYou" recommendations pull from SiriusXM's huge catalogue of live and On Demand programming to make the next great piece of music, talk, news, entertainment or sports programming easier to learn about and access.

More On Demand Content

SiriusXM's library of recorded On Demand content features more than 5,000 hours of programming, which grows every day. The new SiriusXM app makes it much easier to access shows, interviews, specials, and performances whenever it is most convenient for you.

SiriusXM Video

SiriusXM Video will be available on the new SiriusXM app with a "sneak peek" of video from Howard Stern, arranged and presented in an easy to view way, with more video coming soon.

SiriusXM offers the most extensive bundle of music, entertainment and sports programming available in the world of audio and streaming entertainment. To learn more about what SiriusXM offers, download the app now or go to SiriusXM.com for more details.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.1 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

