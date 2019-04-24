SiriusXM Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

- First Quarter Revenue Increases to $1.7 Billion; Pro Forma Revenue (As If Pandora Acquisition Closed Jan. 1, 2018) Increases 10% to $1.9 Billion

- Net Income Declines 44% to $162 Million on Acquisition and Other Charges of $76 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.03 Reported

- Adjusted EBITDA Climbs 27% to $567 Million

- Company Capital Returns Approach $900 Million Year-to-Date

- Completes Acquisition of Pandora Media; Issues Combined 2019 Guidance

News provided by

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Apr 24, 2019, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced first quarter 2019 operating and financial results. Total revenue of $1.7 billion increased 27% compared to the prior year period, with growth driven by the acquisition of Pandora Media on February 1, 2019. The Company's net income totaled $162 million in the first quarter, compared to $289 million in the prior year period. Net income per diluted common share was $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period.

Pro forma revenue increased 10% to $1.9 billion in the first quarter, up from $1.7 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 27% to $567 million in the first quarter and resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5%, growing over 400 basis points from 26.3% in the first quarter 2018. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was driven primarily by revenue growth across the combined businesses and cost efficiencies in subscriber acquisition costs and revenue share and royalties. The pro forma revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures assume the Pandora acquisition closed on January 1, 2018.

"SiriusXM's first quarter of 2019 was an exciting time for the company. We're thrilled to have completed the Pandora acquisition on February 1st and have been working quickly to integrate and coordinate the operations of the two businesses. The year is off to a strong start, and today we are issuing combined guidance for 2019 that shows continuing revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth," said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM.

"With the addition of Pandora to SiriusXM, we now have more to offer subscribers and listeners than ever before. Last month we created Pandora's first-ever content team, and those talented professionals launched our first joint offering, Pandora NOW, a full-time SiriusXM channel and Pandora station and playlist, curated from Pandora data of the top-trending artists. In addition, we announced an array of SiriusXM's top sports, comedy and talk hosts' shows are now available as podcasts on Pandora. We also added more than 100 new music channels on the SiriusXM streaming platform — the largest addition ever — all of them based on our existing popular channels but perfectly crafted to fit any mood, occasion or activity," added Meyer.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

SiriusXM operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses — our SiriusXM business and our Pandora business. Further information regarding these two segments will be contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019. The pro forma financial and operating highlights of these two segments are presented separately below and exclude the impact of share-based payment expense.

SIRIUSXM

  • Self-Pay Subscribers Top 29 Million. SiriusXM added 131 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the first quarter to end with nearly 29.1 million self-pay subscribers. Total net subscriber additions in the first quarter were 132 thousand, resulting in more than 34.2 million total SiriusXM subscribers at the end of the period. Self-pay monthly churn for the quarter was 1.8%, flat compared to the first quarter of 2018.
  • SiriusXM Revenue of $1.5 Billion. First quarter revenue of $1.5 billion grew 8% compared to the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in SiriusXM subscribers and 4% growth in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to $13.52.
  • Gross Profit Grows 8%. Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 9% to $569 million in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled $926 million, increasing 8% over the first quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 62%, approximately flat compared to the prior year period.
  • Exclusive Performances, Legendary Artists. SiriusXM continued to demonstrate its ability to "go deep" with seminal artists with a special limited-time channel KISS Army Radio — accompanied by a subscriber concert on LA's Sunset Strip — as well as exclusively broadcasting a series of live concerts by country star Eric Church on The Highway channel and a special Twenty One Pilots performance on Alt Nation for an audience of SiriusXM subscribers.

PANDORA

  • Ad Revenue Hit Q1 Record. Advertising revenue at Pandora reached a first quarter record of $231 million, growing 7% over the first quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by record first quarter monetization of $62.60 per thousand hours, growing 13% over the first quarter 2018. Revenue growth was attributed to strength in audio and video programmatic and engagement-based video as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform. Total revenue for Pandora grew 14% to $365 million in the quarter, driven by a 29% increase in subscriber revenue to $134 million.
  • Total Ad Supported Listener Hours of 3.42 Billion. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 66.0 million in the first quarter, down from 72.3 million in the prior year period. This resulted in total ad supported listener hours of 3.4 billion in the period, down from 3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018.
  • Self-Pay Net Adds of 246 Thousand. Pandora added 246 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the first quarter to end with nearly 6.2 million self-pay subscribers. Total Pandora subscribers were 6.9 million at the end of the period.
  • Gross Profit Grows 73%. Total cost of services at Pandora in the first quarter of 2019 of $254 million were relatively flat compared with the first quarter 2018, with lower revenue share and royalties offsetting slightly higher programming and content and customer service and billing expenses. Gross profit at Pandora totaled $111 million, increasing 73% over the first quarter of 2018. This produced a gross margin for Pandora in the quarter of 30%, growing approximately 1,000 basis points from 20% in the prior year period.
  • Sound On: Spring Campaign and New Features. Pandora launched its Sound On brand campaign in iconic locations across Nashville, San Francisco, Oakland, NYC, Miami and Atlanta, featuring some of the season's most high-profile artists including Jonas Brothers, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Khalid, 2 Chainz, John Legend and Becky G. During the quarter, Pandora also launched new features like Stories, which combine the best of podcasts and music playlists and Modes, which allows the user to select a more "lean forward" or "lean back" experience.

First quarter net income of $162 million declined 44% over the prior year period due to approximately $76 million of acquisition and other costs related to the Pandora acquisition, a $31 million one-time benefit to other income in the prior year period and a higher tax rate. The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2019 totaled 33.3%, compared to 21.7% in the prior year period, with the change driven primarily by an increase to the valuation allowance related to federal research and development credits that are unlikely to be realized as a result of the anticipated use of Pandora's NOLs.

"Solid revenue growth and strong performance from adjusted EBITDA has put the year off to a great start. Our new guidance shows our confidence in driving strong results following the acquisition of Pandora. Cost synergies are now expected to ultimately exceed $75 million. SiriusXM had yet another quarter of significant capital returns to stockholders, distributing over $660 million in the first quarter and nearly $900 million so far this year through April 22. Since the announcement of the Pandora acquisition, we have repurchased more than 63% of the stock issued in the transaction. At quarter-end, our pro forma debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.2 times and we had cash on hand of $62 million with undrawn revolver capacity of approximately $1.2 billion. In 2019, we will continue to use our strong financial position and ample liquidity to invest in our business, make strategic investments and return capital to stockholders," noted David Frear, Chief Financial Officer, SiriusXM.

2019 GUIDANCE

The Company is reiterating its existing SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions guidance and issuing full-year 2019 guidance for the combined company, including Pandora:

  • SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions approaching 1 million,
  • Pro forma revenue of approximately $7.7 billion,
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.3 billion, and
  • Free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion.

CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Shares of common stock may be purchased from time to time on the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions, including in accelerated stock repurchase transactions and transactions with Liberty Media and its affiliates, or otherwise. The Company expects to fund the repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and future borrowings. The size and timing of these purchases will be based on a number of factors, including price and business and market conditions.

The Company's dividend policy may change at any time without notice to stockholders. The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with applicable law after taking into account various factors, including the Company's financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs, limitations imposed by its indebtedness, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


For the Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018




Revenue:


Subscriber revenue

$

1,458

$

1,258

Advertising revenue

209

42

Equipment revenue

41

35

Other revenue

36

40

Total revenue

1,744

1,375

Operating expenses:


Cost of services:


Revenue share and royalties

492

310

Programming and content

106

101

Customer service and billing

113

94

Transmission

31

22

Cost of equipment

6

7

Subscriber acquisition costs

108

123

Sales and marketing

183

107

Engineering, design and development

54

31

General and administrative

135

85

Depreciation and amortization

107

72

Acquisition and other related costs

76


Total operating expenses

1,411

952

Income from operations

333

423

Other income (expense):


Interest expense

(90)

(90)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1)


Other income

1

36

Total other expense

(90)

(54)

Income before income taxes

243

369

Income tax expense

(81)

(80)

Net income

$

162

$

289

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

7

(9)

Total comprehensive income

$

169

$

280

Net income per common share:


Basic

$

0.04

$

0.06

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding:


Basic

4,571

4,491

Diluted

4,678

4,586

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.0121

$

0.0110

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data)

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

62

$

54

Receivables, net

592

233

Inventory, net

20

22

Related party current assets

12

11

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

221

158

Total current assets

907

478

Property and equipment, net

1,586

1,513

Intangible assets, net

3,581

2,501

Goodwill

3,831

2,290

Related party long-term assets

448

960

Deferred tax assets

298

293

Operating lease right-of-use assets

428


Other long-term assets

146

138

Total assets

$

11,225

$

8,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,072

$

736

Accrued interest

86

128

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,994

1,932

Current maturities of debt

4

3

Operating lease current liabilities

46


Related party current liabilities

4

4

Total current liabilities

3,206

2,803

Long-term deferred revenue

145

149

Long-term debt

7,181

6,885

Related party long-term liabilities

3

4

Deferred tax liabilities

48

47

Operating lease liabilities

397


Other long-term liabilities

91

102

Total liabilities

11,071

9,990

Stockholders' (deficit) equity:


Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 9,000 shares authorized; 4,650 and 4,346 
    shares issued; 4,645 and 4,346 outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 
    2018, respectively

5

4

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1

(6)

Additional paid-in capital

2,071

242

Treasury stock, at cost; 5 and 0 shares of common stock at March 31, 2019 and 
    December 31, 2018, respectively

(28)


Accumulated deficit

(1,895)

(2,057)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

154

(1,817)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

11,225

$

8,173

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)


For the Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income

$

162

$

289

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

107

72

Non-cash interest expense, net of amortization of premium

4

2

Provision for doubtful accounts

14

11

Amortization of deferred income related to equity method investment

(1)

(1)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1


Loss (gain) on unconsolidated entity investments, net

4

(1)

Gain on fair value instrument



(31)

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity investment



1

Share-based payment expense

70

34

Deferred income taxes

77

72

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Receivables

(13)

(14)

Inventory

2

3

Related party, net

(1)

(2)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(31)

(8)

Other long-term assets

1

6

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

15

(38)

Accrued interest

(42)

(53)

Deferred revenue

20

66

Operating lease liabilities

(17)


Other long-term liabilities

5

7

Net cash provided by operating activities

396

415

Cash flows from investing activities:


Additions to property and equipment

(90)

(81)

Purchases of other investments

(6)

(7)

Cash received from Pandora Acquisition

313


Sale of short-term investments

72


Investments in related parties and other equity investees

(5)


Repayment from related party



3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

284

(85)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Taxes paid from net share settlements for stock-based compensation

(33)

(23)

Revolving credit facility, net of deferred financing costs

143

65

Proceeds from sale of capped call security

3


Principal payments of long-term borrowings

(152)

(4)

Common stock repurchased and retired

(576)

(309)

Dividends paid

(57)

(49)

Net cash used in financing activities

(672)

(320)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8

10

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

65

79

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1)

$

73

$

89

(1)

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the statement of cash flows to the balance sheet. The restricted cash balances are primarily due to letters of credit which have been issued to the landlords of leased office space. The terms of the letters of credit primarily extend beyond one year.

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$

62

$

54

$

79

$

69

Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets

11

11

10

10

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

73

$

65

$

89

$

79

Unaudited Pro Forma Results

Set forth below are our pro forma results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018.  These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable.  They are not the results that would have been realized had the acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods.  The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs and associated tax impacts.  Please refer to the Footnotes to Results of Operations.

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 vs 2018 Change

(in millions)

2019

2018

Amount

%

Revenue

(Pro Forma)

(Pro Forma)



Sirius XM:






Subscriber revenue

$

1,370

$

1,258

$

112

9

%

Advertising revenue

46

42

4

10

%

Equipment revenue

41

35

6

17

%

Other revenue

38

43

(5)

(12)

%

Total Sirius XM revenue

1,495

1,378

117

8

%

Pandora:






Subscriber revenue

134

104

30

29

%

Advertising revenue

231

215

16

7

%

Total Pandora revenue

365

319

46

14

%

Total consolidated revenue

1,860

1,697

163

10

%

Cost of services






Sirius XM:






Revenue share and royalties

347

310

37

12

%

Programming and content

102

101

1

1

%

Customer service and billing

98

94

4

4

%

Transmission

25

22

3

14

%

Cost of equipment

6

7

(1)

(14)

%

Total Sirius XM cost of services

578

534

44

8

%

Pandora:






Revenue share and royalties

217

222

(5)

(2)

%

Programming and content

4

2

2

100

%

Customer service and billing

23

20

3

15

%

Transmission

11

12

(1)

(8)

%

Total Pandora cost of services

255

256

(1)

%

Total consolidated cost of services

833

790

43

5

%

Subscriber acquisition costs

108

123

(15)

(12)

%

Sales and marketing

219

206

13

6

%

Engineering, design and development

68

62

6

10

%

General and administrative

151

129

22

17

%

Depreciation and amortization

122

113

9

8

%

Total operating expenses

1,501

1,423

78

5

%

Income from operations

359

274

85

31

%

Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(92)

(97)

(5)

(5)

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1)

(2)

(1)

(50)

%

Other income

2

38

(36)

(95)

%

Total other expense

(91)

(61)

30

49

%

Income before income taxes

268

213

55

26

%

Income tax expense

(87)

(41)

(46)

(112)

%

Net income

$

181

$

172

$

9

5

%








Adjusted EBITDA

$

567

$

447

$

120

27

%

Footnotes to Results of Operations

The following tables reconcile our GAAP results of operations to our non-GAAP pro forma results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 which includes the Pandora pre-acquisition financial information.  These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable.  They are not the results that would have been realized had the acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods.  The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs and associated tax impacts.

Unaudited for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

As Reported

Pandora Pre-
Acquisition
Financial
Information (a)

Purchase Price
Accounting and Pro
Forma Adjustments

Ref

Pro Forma

Revenue








Sirius XM:








Subscriber revenue

$

1,370

$



$





$

1,370

Advertising revenue

46







46

Equipment revenue

41







41

Other revenue

36



2

(b)

38

Total Sirius XM revenue

1,493



2



1,495

Pandora:








Subscriber revenue

88

46





134

Advertising revenue

163

68





231

Total Pandora revenue

251

114





365

Total consolidated revenue

1,744

114

2



1,860

Cost of services








Sirius XM:








Revenue share and royalties

347







347

Programming and content

102







102

Customer service and billing

98







98

Transmission

25







25

Cost of equipment

6







6

Total Sirius XM cost of services

578







578

Pandora:








Revenue share and royalties

145

71

1

(c)

217

Programming and content

4







4

Customer service and billing

15

8





23

Transmission

6

5





11

Total Pandora cost of services

170

84

1



255

Total consolidated cost of services

748

84

1



833

Subscriber acquisition costs

108







108

Sales and marketing

183

36





219

Engineering, design and development

54

14





68

General and administrative

135

16





151

Depreciation and amortization

107

6

9

(d)

122

Acquisition and other related costs

76

1

(77)

(e)


Total operating expenses

1,411

157

(67)



1,501

Income (loss) from operations

333

(43)

69



359

Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(90)

(2)





(92)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1)







(1)

Other income

1

1





2

Total other expense

(90)

(1)





(91)

Income (loss) before income taxes

243

(44)

69



268

Income tax expense

(81)



(6)

(f)

(87)

Net income

$

162

$

(44)

$

63



$

181

(a)

Represents Pandora's results for the period January 1, 2019 through January 31, 2019.

(b) 

This adjustment eliminates the impact of additional revenue associated with certain programming agreements recorded as part of the XM Merger.

(c) 

This adjustment includes the impact of additional expense associated with minimum guarantee royalty contracts recorded as part of the Pandora Acquisition.

(d) 

This adjustment includes the impact of the additional amortization associated with the acquired intangible assets recorded as part of the Pandora Acquisition that are subject to amortization, partially offset by normal depreciation associated with assets revalued in purchase accounting.

(e) 

This adjustment eliminates the impact of acquisition and other related costs.

(f) 

This adjustment to income taxes was calculated by applying Sirius XM's statutory tax rate at March 31, 2019 to the pro forma adjustments of $69 and Pandora's pre-acquisition loss before income tax of $(44).

Unaudited for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

As Reported

Pandora Pre-
Acquisition
Financial
Information (g)

Purchase Price
Accounting and Pro
Forma Adjustments

Ref

Pro Forma

Revenue








Sirius XM:








Subscriber revenue

$

1,258

$



$





$

1,258

Advertising revenue

42







42

Equipment revenue

35







35

Other revenue

40