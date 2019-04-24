SiriusXM Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced first quarter 2019 operating and financial results. Total revenue of $1.7 billion increased 27% compared to the prior year period, with growth driven by the acquisition of Pandora Media on February 1, 2019. The Company's net income totaled $162 million in the first quarter, compared to $289 million in the prior year period. Net income per diluted common share was $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period.

Pro forma revenue increased 10% to $1.9 billion in the first quarter, up from $1.7 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 27% to $567 million in the first quarter and resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.5%, growing over 400 basis points from 26.3% in the first quarter 2018. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was driven primarily by revenue growth across the combined businesses and cost efficiencies in subscriber acquisition costs and revenue share and royalties. The pro forma revenue and adjusted EBITDA figures assume the Pandora acquisition closed on January 1, 2018.

"SiriusXM's first quarter of 2019 was an exciting time for the company. We're thrilled to have completed the Pandora acquisition on February 1st and have been working quickly to integrate and coordinate the operations of the two businesses. The year is off to a strong start, and today we are issuing combined guidance for 2019 that shows continuing revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth," said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM.

"With the addition of Pandora to SiriusXM, we now have more to offer subscribers and listeners than ever before. Last month we created Pandora's first-ever content team, and those talented professionals launched our first joint offering, Pandora NOW, a full-time SiriusXM channel and Pandora station and playlist, curated from Pandora data of the top-trending artists. In addition, we announced an array of SiriusXM's top sports, comedy and talk hosts' shows are now available as podcasts on Pandora. We also added more than 100 new music channels on the SiriusXM streaming platform — the largest addition ever — all of them based on our existing popular channels but perfectly crafted to fit any mood, occasion or activity," added Meyer.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

SiriusXM operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses — our SiriusXM business and our Pandora business. Further information regarding these two segments will be contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019. The pro forma financial and operating highlights of these two segments are presented separately below and exclude the impact of share-based payment expense.

SIRIUSXM

Self-Pay Subscribers Top 29 Million. SiriusXM added 131 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the first quarter to end with nearly 29.1 million self-pay subscribers. Total net subscriber additions in the first quarter were 132 thousand, resulting in more than 34.2 million total SiriusXM subscribers at the end of the period. Self-pay monthly churn for the quarter was 1.8%, flat compared to the first quarter of 2018.

SiriusXM added 131 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the first quarter to end with nearly 29.1 million self-pay subscribers. Total net subscriber additions in the first quarter were 132 thousand, resulting in more than 34.2 million total SiriusXM subscribers at the end of the period. Self-pay monthly churn for the quarter was 1.8%, flat compared to the first quarter of 2018. SiriusXM Revenue of $1.5 Billion . First quarter revenue of $1.5 billion grew 8% compared to the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in SiriusXM subscribers and 4% growth in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to $13.52 .

First quarter revenue of grew 8% compared to the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in SiriusXM subscribers and 4% growth in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to . Gross Profit Grows 8%. Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 9% to $569 million in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled $926 million , increasing 8% over the first quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 62%, approximately flat compared to the prior year period.

Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 9% to in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled , increasing 8% over the first quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 62%, approximately flat compared to the prior year period. Exclusive Performances, Legendary Artists. SiriusXM continued to demonstrate its ability to "go deep" with seminal artists with a special limited-time channel KISS Army Radio — accompanied by a subscriber concert on LA's Sunset Strip — as well as exclusively broadcasting a series of live concerts by country star Eric Church on The Highway channel and a special Twenty One Pilots performance on Alt Nation for an audience of SiriusXM subscribers.

PANDORA

Ad Revenue Hit Q1 Record. Advertising revenue at Pandora reached a first quarter record of $231 million , growing 7% over the first quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by record first quarter monetization of $62.60 per thousand hours, growing 13% over the first quarter 2018. Revenue growth was attributed to strength in audio and video programmatic and engagement-based video as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform. Total revenue for Pandora grew 14% to $365 million in the quarter, driven by a 29% increase in subscriber revenue to $134 million .

Advertising revenue at Pandora reached a first quarter record of , growing 7% over the first quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by record first quarter monetization of per thousand hours, growing 13% over the first quarter 2018. Revenue growth was attributed to strength in audio and video programmatic and engagement-based video as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform. Total revenue for Pandora grew 14% to in the quarter, driven by a 29% increase in subscriber revenue to . Total Ad Supported Listener Hours of 3.42 Billion. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 66.0 million in the first quarter, down from 72.3 million in the prior year period. This resulted in total ad supported listener hours of 3.4 billion in the period, down from 3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 66.0 million in the first quarter, down from 72.3 million in the prior year period. This resulted in total ad supported listener hours of 3.4 billion in the period, down from 3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Self-Pay Net Adds of 246 Thousand . Pandora added 246 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the first quarter to end with nearly 6.2 million self-pay subscribers. Total Pandora subscribers were 6.9 million at the end of the period.

. Pandora added 246 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the first quarter to end with nearly 6.2 million self-pay subscribers. Total Pandora subscribers were 6.9 million at the end of the period. Gross Profit Grows 73%. Total cost of services at Pandora in the first quarter of 2019 of $254 million were relatively flat compared with the first quarter 2018, with lower revenue share and royalties offsetting slightly higher programming and content and customer service and billing expenses. Gross profit at Pandora totaled $111 million , increasing 73% over the first quarter of 2018. This produced a gross margin for Pandora in the quarter of 30%, growing approximately 1,000 basis points from 20% in the prior year period.

Total cost of services at Pandora in the first quarter of 2019 of were relatively flat compared with the first quarter 2018, with lower revenue share and royalties offsetting slightly higher programming and content and customer service and billing expenses. Gross profit at Pandora totaled , increasing 73% over the first quarter of 2018. This produced a gross margin for Pandora in the quarter of 30%, growing approximately 1,000 basis points from 20% in the prior year period. Sound On: Spring Campaign and New Features. Pandora launched its Sound On brand campaign in iconic locations across Nashville , San Francisco , Oakland , NYC, Miami and Atlanta , featuring some of the season's most high-profile artists including Jonas Brothers , Maren Morris , Bebe Rexha , Khalid, 2 Chainz, John Legend and Becky G. During the quarter, Pandora also launched new features like Stories, which combine the best of podcasts and music playlists and Modes, which allows the user to select a more "lean forward" or "lean back" experience.

First quarter net income of $162 million declined 44% over the prior year period due to approximately $76 million of acquisition and other costs related to the Pandora acquisition, a $31 million one-time benefit to other income in the prior year period and a higher tax rate. The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2019 totaled 33.3%, compared to 21.7% in the prior year period, with the change driven primarily by an increase to the valuation allowance related to federal research and development credits that are unlikely to be realized as a result of the anticipated use of Pandora's NOLs.

"Solid revenue growth and strong performance from adjusted EBITDA has put the year off to a great start. Our new guidance shows our confidence in driving strong results following the acquisition of Pandora. Cost synergies are now expected to ultimately exceed $75 million. SiriusXM had yet another quarter of significant capital returns to stockholders, distributing over $660 million in the first quarter and nearly $900 million so far this year through April 22. Since the announcement of the Pandora acquisition, we have repurchased more than 63% of the stock issued in the transaction. At quarter-end, our pro forma debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.2 times and we had cash on hand of $62 million with undrawn revolver capacity of approximately $1.2 billion. In 2019, we will continue to use our strong financial position and ample liquidity to invest in our business, make strategic investments and return capital to stockholders," noted David Frear, Chief Financial Officer, SiriusXM.

2019 GUIDANCE

The Company is reiterating its existing SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions guidance and issuing full-year 2019 guidance for the combined company, including Pandora:

SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions approaching 1 million,

Pro forma revenue of approximately $7.7 billion ,

, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.3 billion , and

, and Free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion .

CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Shares of common stock may be purchased from time to time on the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions, including in accelerated stock repurchase transactions and transactions with Liberty Media and its affiliates, or otherwise. The Company expects to fund the repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and future borrowings. The size and timing of these purchases will be based on a number of factors, including price and business and market conditions.

The Company's dividend policy may change at any time without notice to stockholders. The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with applicable law after taking into account various factors, including the Company's financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs, limitations imposed by its indebtedness, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018







Revenue:





Subscriber revenue $ 1,458



$ 1,258

Advertising revenue 209



42

Equipment revenue 41



35

Other revenue 36



40

Total revenue 1,744



1,375

Operating expenses:





Cost of services:





Revenue share and royalties 492



310

Programming and content 106



101

Customer service and billing 113



94

Transmission 31



22

Cost of equipment 6



7

Subscriber acquisition costs 108



123

Sales and marketing 183



107

Engineering, design and development 54



31

General and administrative 135



85

Depreciation and amortization 107



72

Acquisition and other related costs 76



—

Total operating expenses 1,411



952

Income from operations 333



423

Other income (expense):





Interest expense (90)



(90)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



—

Other income 1



36

Total other expense (90)



(54)

Income before income taxes 243



369

Income tax expense (81)



(80)

Net income $ 162



$ 289

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 7



(9)

Total comprehensive income $ 169



$ 280

Net income per common share:





Basic $ 0.04



$ 0.06

Diluted $ 0.03



$ 0.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 4,571



4,491

Diluted 4,678



4,586

Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0121



$ 0.0110



SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 62



$ 54

Receivables, net 592



233

Inventory, net 20



22

Related party current assets 12



11

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221



158

Total current assets 907



478

Property and equipment, net 1,586



1,513

Intangible assets, net 3,581



2,501

Goodwill 3,831



2,290

Related party long-term assets 448



960

Deferred tax assets 298



293

Operating lease right-of-use assets 428



—

Other long-term assets 146



138

Total assets $ 11,225



$ 8,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,072



$ 736

Accrued interest 86



128

Current portion of deferred revenue 1,994



1,932

Current maturities of debt 4



3

Operating lease current liabilities 46



—

Related party current liabilities 4



4

Total current liabilities 3,206



2,803

Long-term deferred revenue 145



149

Long-term debt 7,181



6,885

Related party long-term liabilities 3



4

Deferred tax liabilities 48



47

Operating lease liabilities 397



—

Other long-term liabilities 91



102

Total liabilities 11,071



9,990

Stockholders' (deficit) equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 9,000 shares authorized; 4,650 and 4,346

shares issued; 4,645 and 4,346 outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 5



4

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1



(6)

Additional paid-in capital 2,071



242

Treasury stock, at cost; 5 and 0 shares of common stock at March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively (28)



—

Accumulated deficit (1,895)



(2,057)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 154



(1,817)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 11,225



$ 8,173



SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 162



$ 289

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 107



72

Non-cash interest expense, net of amortization of premium 4



2

Provision for doubtful accounts 14



11

Amortization of deferred income related to equity method investment (1)



(1)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 1



—

Loss (gain) on unconsolidated entity investments, net 4



(1)

Gain on fair value instrument —



(31)

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity investment —



1

Share-based payment expense 70



34

Deferred income taxes 77



72

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (13)



(14)

Inventory 2



3

Related party, net (1)



(2)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (31)



(8)

Other long-term assets 1



6

Operating lease right-of-use assets 19



—

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15



(38)

Accrued interest (42)



(53)

Deferred revenue 20



66

Operating lease liabilities (17)



—

Other long-term liabilities 5



7

Net cash provided by operating activities 396



415

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (90)



(81)

Purchases of other investments (6)



(7)

Cash received from Pandora Acquisition 313



—

Sale of short-term investments 72



—

Investments in related parties and other equity investees (5)



—

Repayment from related party —



3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 284



(85)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Taxes paid from net share settlements for stock-based compensation (33)



(23)

Revolving credit facility, net of deferred financing costs 143



65

Proceeds from sale of capped call security 3



—

Principal payments of long-term borrowings (152)



(4)

Common stock repurchased and retired (576)



(309)

Dividends paid (57)



(49)

Net cash used in financing activities (672)



(320)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8



10

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65



79

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 73



$ 89



(1) The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the statement of cash flows to the balance sheet. The restricted cash balances are primarily due to letters of credit which have been issued to the landlords of leased office space. The terms of the letters of credit primarily extend beyond one year.

(in millions) March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 62



$ 54



$ 79



$ 69

Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets 11



11



10



10

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 73



$ 65



$ 89



$ 79



Unaudited Pro Forma Results

Set forth below are our pro forma results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2018. These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. They are not the results that would have been realized had the acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods. The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs and associated tax impacts. Please refer to the Footnotes to Results of Operations.



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 vs 2018 Change (in millions) 2019

2018

Amount

% Revenue (Pro Forma)

(Pro Forma)







Sirius XM:













Subscriber revenue $ 1,370



$ 1,258



$ 112



9 % Advertising revenue 46



42



4



10 % Equipment revenue 41



35



6



17 % Other revenue 38



43



(5)



(12) % Total Sirius XM revenue 1,495



1,378



117



8 % Pandora:













Subscriber revenue 134



104



30



29 % Advertising revenue 231



215



16



7 % Total Pandora revenue 365



319



46



14 % Total consolidated revenue 1,860



1,697



163



10 % Cost of services













Sirius XM:













Revenue share and royalties 347



310



37



12 % Programming and content 102



101



1



1 % Customer service and billing 98



94



4



4 % Transmission 25



22



3



14 % Cost of equipment 6



7



(1)



(14) % Total Sirius XM cost of services 578



534



44



8 % Pandora:













Revenue share and royalties 217



222



(5)



(2) % Programming and content 4



2



2



100 % Customer service and billing 23



20



3



15 % Transmission 11



12



(1)



(8) % Total Pandora cost of services 255



256



(1)



— % Total consolidated cost of services 833



790



43



5 % Subscriber acquisition costs 108



123



(15)



(12) % Sales and marketing 219



206



13



6 % Engineering, design and development 68



62



6



10 % General and administrative 151



129



22



17 % Depreciation and amortization 122



113



9



8 % Total operating expenses 1,501



1,423



78



5 % Income from operations 359



274



85



31 % Other income (expense):













Interest expense (92)



(97)



(5)



(5) % Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



(2)



(1)



(50) % Other income 2



38



(36)



(95) % Total other expense (91)



(61)



30



49 % Income before income taxes 268



213



55



26 % Income tax expense (87)



(41)



(46)



(112) % Net income $ 181



$ 172



$ 9



5 %















Adjusted EBITDA $ 567



$ 447



$ 120



27 %

Footnotes to Results of Operations

The following tables reconcile our GAAP results of operations to our non-GAAP pro forma results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 which includes the Pandora pre-acquisition financial information. These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. They are not the results that would have been realized had the acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods. The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs and associated tax impacts.



Unaudited for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

As Reported

Pandora Pre-

Acquisition

Financial

Information (a)

Purchase Price

Accounting and Pro

Forma Adjustments

Ref

Pro Forma Revenue

















Sirius XM:

















Subscriber revenue $ 1,370



$ —



$ —







$ 1,370

Advertising revenue 46



—



—







46

Equipment revenue 41



—



—







41

Other revenue 36



—



2



(b)

38

Total Sirius XM revenue 1,493



—



2







1,495

Pandora:

















Subscriber revenue 88



46



—







134

Advertising revenue 163



68



—







231

Total Pandora revenue 251



114



—







365

Total consolidated revenue 1,744



114



2







1,860

Cost of services

















Sirius XM:

















Revenue share and royalties 347



—



—







347

Programming and content 102



—



—







102

Customer service and billing 98



—



—







98

Transmission 25



—



—







25

Cost of equipment 6



—



—







6

Total Sirius XM cost of services 578



—



—







578

Pandora:

















Revenue share and royalties 145



71



1



(c)

217

Programming and content 4



—



—







4

Customer service and billing 15



8



—







23

Transmission 6



5



—







11

Total Pandora cost of services 170



84



1







255

Total consolidated cost of services 748



84



1







833

Subscriber acquisition costs 108



—



—







108

Sales and marketing 183



36



—







219

Engineering, design and development 54



14



—







68

General and administrative 135



16



—







151

Depreciation and amortization 107



6



9



(d)

122

Acquisition and other related costs 76



1



(77)



(e)

—

Total operating expenses 1,411



157



(67)







1,501

Income (loss) from operations 333



(43)



69







359

Other income (expense):

















Interest expense (90)



(2)



—







(92)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



—



—







(1)

Other income 1



1



—







2

Total other expense (90)



(1)



—







(91)

Income (loss) before income taxes 243



(44)



69







268

Income tax expense (81)



—



(6)



(f)

(87)

Net income $ 162



$ (44)



$ 63







$ 181



(a) Represents Pandora's results for the period January 1, 2019 through January 31, 2019. (b) This adjustment eliminates the impact of additional revenue associated with certain programming agreements recorded as part of the XM Merger. (c) This adjustment includes the impact of additional expense associated with minimum guarantee royalty contracts recorded as part of the Pandora Acquisition. (d) This adjustment includes the impact of the additional amortization associated with the acquired intangible assets recorded as part of the Pandora Acquisition that are subject to amortization, partially offset by normal depreciation associated with assets revalued in purchase accounting. (e) This adjustment eliminates the impact of acquisition and other related costs. (f) This adjustment to income taxes was calculated by applying Sirius XM's statutory tax rate at March 31, 2019 to the pro forma adjustments of $69 and Pandora's pre-acquisition loss before income tax of $(44).