SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced second quarter 2019 operating and financial results. Total revenue of $2.0 billion increased 38% compared to the prior year period, boosted by the acquisition of Pandora Media on February 1, 2019. On a pro forma basis, revenue climbed 9% from $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's net income totaled $263 million in the second quarter, compared to $293 million in the prior year period. Net income per diluted common share was $0.06 in the second quarter and the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 22% to a record $618 million in the second quarter and resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.2%, growing approximately 330 basis points from 27.9% in the second quarter 2018. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was driven primarily by revenue growth across the combined businesses and cost efficiencies in subscriber acquisition costs and revenue share and royalties.

"Our company produced outstanding financial and operating results once again this quarter, and I'm pleased by the quick progress we've made in integrating Pandora. Revenues and adjusted EBITDA each reached records in the period. We're thrilled with the results in the first half of the year, and we are raising 2019 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA and reiterating our guidance for net subscriber additions and free cash flow," said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM.

"We continue to offer outstanding new programming across comedy, sports, talk and music, with some of the best brands in all of media. Lady Gaga played a once-in-a-lifetime show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners in late June at Harlem's Apollo Theater, marking the first-ever combined SiriusXM and Pandora event. We debuted "Netflix Is A Joke Radio," a full-time comedy channel with Netflix, and announced plans for a new music channel with SoulCycle. We launched a new jam band channel with Phish, and special pop-up channels with Madonna, Cher, Dave Matthews Band and the music of Pavarotti. And, last week, we were thrilled to announce a groundbreaking and unprecedented collaboration with platinum-selling recording artist Drake — our content is a true competitive advantage," added Meyer.

Pro forma figures assume the Pandora acquisition closed on January 1, 2018.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

SiriusXM operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses — our SiriusXM business and our Pandora business. Further information regarding these two segments will be contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019. The pro forma financial and operating highlights of these two segments are presented separately below and exclude the impact of share-based payment expense.

SIRIUSXM

Self-Pay Subscribers Top 29.3 Million.

SiriusXM added 290 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the second quarter to end with more than 29.3 million self-pay subscribers. Total net subscriber additions in the second quarter were 174 thousand, resulting in more than 34.3 million total SiriusXM subscribers at the end of the period. Paid promotional subscribers decreased due to declines in shipments from automakers offering paid promotional subscriptions. Self-pay monthly churn for the quarter was 1.7%, compared to 1.6% in the second quarter of 2018. Record SiriusXM Revenue Over $1.5 Billion . Second quarter revenue of $1.5 billion grew 7% compared to the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in total SiriusXM subscribers and 4% growth in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to $13.83 .

Second quarter revenue of grew 7% compared to the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in total SiriusXM subscribers and 4% growth in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to . Gross Profit Grows 7%. Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 7% to $594 million in the second quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties and programming and content. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled $944 million , increasing 7% over the second quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 61%, flat compared to the prior year period.

Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 7% to in the second quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties and programming and content. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled , increasing 7% over the second quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 61%, flat compared to the prior year period. Major App Upgrades; Streaming Now Included for 30 Million Subs. SiriusXM Select subscribers now have unlimited streaming access to the hundreds of SiriusXM music, sports, talk, news and entertainment channels, at no additional cost, outside the car on a phone, at home and online. With this new streaming, customers will also get access to over 100 recently launched Xtra Music Channels and an expanded preview of SiriusXM Video. With the launch of Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, subscribers to the SiriusXM All Access and SiriusXM Premier Streaming packages will now be able to create their own customized commercial-free music stations within the SiriusXM app.

PANDORA

Advertising Revenue Grows 13%. Ad revenue at Pandora reached a second quarter record of $306 million , growing 13% over the second quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by record second quarter monetization of $80 per thousand hours, growing 17% over the second quarter 2018. Strength in audio and video programmatic and engagement-based video as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform drove revenue growth. Total revenue for Pandora grew 15% to $441 million in the quarter, aided in part by an 18% increase in subscriber revenue to $135 million .

Ad revenue at Pandora reached a second quarter record of , growing 13% over the second quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by record second quarter monetization of per thousand hours, growing 17% over the second quarter 2018. Strength in audio and video programmatic and engagement-based video as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform drove revenue growth. Total revenue for Pandora grew 15% to in the quarter, aided in part by an 18% increase in subscriber revenue to . Total Ad Supported Listener Hours of 3.49 Billion. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 64.9 million in the second quarter, down from 71.4 million in the prior year period. Total ad supported listener hours were 3.49 billion in the period, down from 3.86 billion in the second quarter of 2018.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 64.9 million in the second quarter, down from 71.4 million in the prior year period. Total ad supported listener hours were 3.49 billion in the period, down from 3.86 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Self-Pay Net Adds of 64 Thousand . Pandora added 64 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the second quarter to end with over 6.2 million self-pay subscribers. Total Pandora subscribers were 7.0 million at the end of the period, an increase of 16% over the second quarter 2018.

. Pandora added 64 thousand net new self-pay subscribers in the second quarter to end with over 6.2 million self-pay subscribers. Total Pandora subscribers were 7.0 million at the end of the period, an increase of 16% over the second quarter 2018. Gross Profit Grows 40%. Total cost of services at Pandora in the second quarter 2019 of $284 million increased 4% compared with the second quarter 2018. This resulted in gross profit at Pandora of $157 million , up 40% over the second quarter 2018, and produced a gross margin in the quarter of 36%, growing approximately 700 basis points from 29% in the prior year period. This expansion was driven primarily by lower revenue share and royalties and customer service and billing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Second quarter net income of $263 million declined 10% over the prior year period due primarily to a one-time $86 million benefit to other income last year driven by unrealized gains from the Company's investment in Pandora. The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter 2019 was 22.4%, compared to 19.4% in the prior year period, with the change driven primarily by lower recognition of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

"SiriusXM repurchased $898 million of its stock in the quarter. Total capital returned to stockholders, including dividends, is nearly $1.9 billion so far this year. Since the announcement of the Pandora acquisition, we have repurchased all of the common stock issued as part of that transaction. During the quarter, we issued $1.25 billion of 10-year 5.50% Senior Notes due 2029 to pay down our revolving credit facility balance. In early July, we issued $1.5 billion of 5-year 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024, the proceeds of which we used to redeem SiriusXM's outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2024. At quarter-end, our debt to adjusted EBITDA was 3.3 times and we had cash on hand of $215 million with our entire $1.75 billion revolver available. We will continue to use our strong financial position and ample liquidity to invest in our business, make strategic investments and return capital to stockholders," noted David Frear, Chief Financial Officer, SiriusXM.

2019 GUIDANCE

The Company is reiterating its existing full-year 2019 guidance for SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions and free cash flow, and increasing guidance for pro forma revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company's increased full-year guidance for the combined company, including Pandora, is as follows:

SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions approaching 1 million,

Pro forma revenue of approaching $7.8 billion ,

, Adjusted EBITDA of approaching $2.35 billion , and

, and Free cash flow of approximately $1.6 billion .

CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Shares of common stock may be purchased from time to time on the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions, including in accelerated stock repurchase transactions and transactions with Liberty Media and its affiliates, or otherwise. The Company expects to fund the repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and future borrowings. The size and timing of these purchases will be based on a number of factors, including price and business and market conditions.

The Company's dividend policy may change at any time without notice to stockholders. The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with applicable law after taking into account various factors, including the Company's financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs, limitations imposed by its indebtedness, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue:













Subscriber revenue $ 1,537



$ 1,304



$ 2,995



$ 2,562

Advertising revenue 358



47



567



89

Equipment revenue 41



37



82



72

Other revenue 41



44



77



84

Total revenue 1,977



1,432



3,721



2,807

Operating expenses:













Cost of services:













Revenue share and royalties 600



404



1,092



714

Programming and content 116



106



222



207

Customer service and billing 120



95



233



189

Transmission 40



24



71



46

Cost of equipment 6



8



12



15

Subscriber acquisition costs 104



120



212



243

Sales and marketing 232



119



415



226

Engineering, design and development 74



27



128



58

General and administrative 120



92



255



177

Depreciation and amortization 119



75



226



147

Acquisition and other related costs 7



—



83



—

Total operating expenses 1,538



1,070



2,949



2,022

Income from operations 439



362



772



785

Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (97)



(86)



(187)



(176)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



(1)



—

Other (expense) income (3)



88



(2)



124

Total other (expense) income (100)



2



(190)



(52)

Income before income taxes 339



364



582



733

Income tax expense (76)



(71)



(157)



(151)

Net income $ 263



$ 293



$ 425



$ 582

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 7



(9)



14



(18)

Total comprehensive income $ 270



$ 284



$ 439



$ 564

Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.06



$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.13

Diluted $ 0.06



$ 0.06



$ 0.09



$ 0.13

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 4,568



4,482



4,569



4,487

Diluted 4,675



4,589



4,677



4,589

Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0121



$ 0.0110



$ 0.0242



$ 0.0220



SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 215



$ 54

Receivables, net 628



233

Inventory, net 17



22

Related party current assets 11



11

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 211



158

Total current assets 1,082



478

Property and equipment, net 1,583



1,513

Intangible assets, net 3,543



2,501

Goodwill 3,852



2,290

Related party long-term assets 456



960

Deferred tax assets 218



293

Operating lease right-of-use assets 442



—

Other long-term assets 140



138

Total assets $ 11,316



$ 8,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,102



$ 736

Accrued interest 134



128

Current portion of deferred revenue 1,974



1,932

Current maturities of debt 3



3

Operating lease current liabilities 47



—

Related party current liabilities 4



4

Total current liabilities 3,264



2,803

Long-term deferred revenue 140



149

Long-term debt 7,843



6,885

Related party long-term liabilities 2



4

Deferred tax liabilities 48



47

Operating lease liabilities 418



—

Other long-term liabilities 90



102

Total liabilities 11,805



9,990

Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 9,000 shares authorized; 4,497 and 4,346

shares issued; 4,492 and 4,346 outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively 4



4

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8



(6)

Additional paid-in capital 1,159



242

Treasury stock, at cost; 5 and 0 shares of common stock at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively (28)



—

Accumulated deficit (1,632)



(2,057)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (489)



(1,817)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 11,316



$ 8,173



SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 425



$ 582

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 226



147

Non-cash interest expense, net of amortization of premium 7



5

Provision for doubtful accounts 27



24

Amortization of deferred income related to equity method investment (1)



(1)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 1



—

Loss on unconsolidated entity investments, net 10



—

Gain on fair value instrument —



(118)

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity investment 1



1

Share-based payment expense 127



70

Deferred income taxes 146



134

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (69)



(29)

Inventory 6



1

Related party, net (1)



(2)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20)



—

Other long-term assets 4



8

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2



—

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 36



88

Accrued interest 6



(9)

Deferred revenue (4)



85

Operating lease liabilities 7



—

Other long-term liabilities 5



8

Net cash provided by operating activities 941



994

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (160)



(174)

Purchases of other investments (7)



(7)

Cash received from Pandora Acquisition 313



—

Sale of short-term investments 72



—

Investments in related parties and other equity investees (9)



(6)

Repayment from related party —



3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 209



(184)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1



—

Taxes paid from net share settlements for stock-based compensation (47)



(71)

Revolving credit facility, net of deferred financing costs (439)



(303)

Proceeds from sale of capped call security 3



—

Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of costs 1,236



—

Principal payments of long-term borrowings (156)



(8)

Common stock repurchased and retired (1,474)



(334)

Dividends paid (113)



(99)

Net cash used in financing activities (989)



(815)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 161



(5)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65



79

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 226



$ 74







(1) The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the statement of cash flows to the balance sheet. The restricted cash balances are primarily due to letters of credit which have been issued to the landlords of leased office space. The terms of the letters of credit primarily extend beyond one year.





(in millions) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 215



$ 54



$ 63



$ 69

Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets 11



11



11



10

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 226



$ 65



$ 74



$ 79



Unaudited Pro Forma Results

Set forth below are our pro forma results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2018. These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. They are not the results that would have been realized had the Pandora Acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods. The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs and associated tax impacts. Please refer to the Footnotes to Results of Operations.