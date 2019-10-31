SiriusXM Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced third quarter 2019 operating and financial results. Total revenue of $2.0 billion increased 37% compared to the prior year period, boosted by the acquisition of Pandora Media on February 1, 2019. On a pro forma basis, revenue climbed 7% from $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The Company's net income totaled $246 million in the third quarter, compared to $343 million in the prior year period. Net income per diluted common share was $0.05 and $0.07 in the third quarter and the prior year period, respectively.

The decline in net income was primarily driven by refinancing expenses associated with SiriusXM's July redemption of its 6.00% senior notes due 2024, in addition to non-recurring tax benefits in the prior year period. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter 2019 was 22.2%, compared to 3.3% in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 12% to $657 million in the third quarter and resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.6%, growing approximately 160 basis points from 31.0% in the third quarter 2018. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was driven primarily by revenue growth across the business and cost efficiencies in subscriber acquisition costs and revenue share and royalties.

"SiriusXM's robust third quarter saw strong results across the board. Total net additions benefited from continuing strength in the auto sector, and our adjusted EBITDA hit an all-time quarterly record of $657 million. Things have never been more exciting at the company as we continue to invest in our brands, content, products and expanded OEM distribution. With two months left in the year, we are raising 2019 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow and we are confident in our expectations for self-pay subscriber growth," said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM.

"We officially opened our new Hollywood studio complex with a special series of shows by Howard Stern. Howard is at the top of his game and was welcomed to LA by an array of stars and special live performances by Adam Levine and Green Day, all from our state-of-the-art street level performance space we call The Garage. Howard's broadcast followed a month of special shows, interviews, and performances in LA exclusively for us by Carrie Underwood, Julia Roberts, Dave Matthews and breakout artist Billie Eilish, to name a few. Re-establishing ourselves in the Entertainment Capital of the world, and being closer to compelling talent and brands, bolsters the value of our programming for our subscribers," added Meyer.

Pro forma figures assume the Pandora acquisition closed on January 1, 2018.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

SiriusXM operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses — our SiriusXM business and our Pandora business. Further information regarding these two segments will be contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019. The pro forma financial and operating highlights of these two segments are presented separately below and exclude the impact of share-based payment expense.

SIRIUSXM

Self-Pay Subscribers Top 29.6 Million. SiriusXM added 302,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the third quarter to end with more than 29.6 million self-pay subscribers. Total net subscriber additions in the third quarter were 210,000, resulting in more than 34.6 million total SiriusXM subscribers at the end of the period. Paid promotional subscribers decreased due to declines in shipments from automakers offering paid promotional subscriptions. Self-pay monthly churn for the quarter was 1.7%, compared to 1.8% in the third quarter of 2018.

Third quarter revenue of grew 7% compared to the prior year period. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in total SiriusXM subscribers and 3% growth in SiriusXM's average revenue per user (ARPU) to . Gross Profit Grows 7%. Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 6% to $596 million in the third quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties and programming and content expenses. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled $970 million , increasing 7% over the third quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 62%, flat compared to the prior year period.

Total cost of services at SiriusXM increased 6% to in the third quarter, driven primarily by higher revenue share and royalties and programming and content expenses. Gross profit at SiriusXM in the quarter totaled , increasing 7% over the third quarter of 2018, and produced a gross margin of 62%, flat compared to the prior year period. Marvel to Create Original Podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM and Marvel recently announced a multi-year agreement under which Marvel will create a substantial number of exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. In Marvel's most sweeping podcast deal ever, the venture will include both scripted and unscripted series, themed live events, and much more, premiering in 2020. SiriusXM and Pandora will also debut many of Marvel's most popular podcasts before they can be heard anywhere else.

PANDORA

Advertising Revenue Hits All-Time High. Ad revenue at Pandora reached a record $315 million , growing 8% over the third quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by strong third quarter monetization of $85 per thousand hours, growing 10% over the third quarter 2018. Strength in traditional audio advertising, boosted by video programmatic and engagement-based video, as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform drove revenue growth. Total revenue for Pandora grew 7% to $447 million in the quarter, aided in part by a 5% increase in subscriber revenue to $132 million .

Ad revenue at Pandora reached a record , growing 8% over the third quarter of 2018. Ad revenue was driven by strong third quarter monetization of per thousand hours, growing 10% over the third quarter 2018. Strength in traditional audio advertising, boosted by video programmatic and engagement-based video, as well as the expansion of off-platform efforts and fees generated on the AdsWizz platform drove revenue growth. Total revenue for Pandora grew 7% to in the quarter, aided in part by a 5% increase in subscriber revenue to . Total Ad Supported Listener Hours of 3.32 Billion. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 63.1 million at the end of the third quarter, down from 68.8 million in the prior year period. Total ad supported listener hours were 3.32 billion in the period, down from 3.59 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at Pandora were 63.1 million at the end of the third quarter, down from 68.8 million in the prior year period. Total ad supported listener hours were 3.32 billion in the period, down from 3.59 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Self-Pay Net Adds of 33,000 . Pandora added 33,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the third quarter to end with nearly 6.3 million self-pay subscribers. In the third quarter, a one-year paid promotional subscription trial with T-Mobile ended, resulting in approximately 700,000 paid promotional trials being retired. This brought total Pandora subscribers to over 6.3 million at the end of the period, which included a paid promotional subscriber base of 45,000.

. Pandora added 33,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the third quarter to end with nearly 6.3 million self-pay subscribers. In the third quarter, a one-year paid promotional subscription trial with T-Mobile ended, resulting in approximately 700,000 paid promotional trials being retired. This brought total Pandora subscribers to over 6.3 million at the end of the period, which included a paid promotional subscriber base of 45,000. Gross Profit Grows 19%. Total cost of services at Pandora in the third quarter 2019 of $278 million increased 1% compared with the third quarter 2018. This resulted in gross profit at Pandora of $169 million , up 19% over the third quarter 2018, and produced a gross margin in the quarter of 38%, growing approximately 400 basis points from 34% in the prior year period. This expansion was driven primarily by lower revenue share and royalties and customer service and billing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

"SiriusXM's strong year for capital returns continued in the third quarter, with $464 million of common stock repurchased in the quarter. Total capital returned to stockholders, including dividends, is over $2.1 billion year-to-date through the third quarter — our largest first nine months for capital returns ever. At quarter-end, our debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.25 times and we had nearly $1.7 billion available on our revolving credit facility. This gives us ample liquidity to continue investing in our business while returning capital to stockholders," noted David Frear, Chief Financial Officer, SiriusXM.

2019 GUIDANCE

The Company is increasing its guidance for pro forma revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow and reiterating existing full-year 2019 guidance for SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions. The company's increased full-year guidance for the combined company, including Pandora, is as follows:

SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions approaching 1 million,

Pro forma revenue of approximately $7.85 billion ,

, Adjusted EBITDA approaching $2.4 billion , and

, and Free cash flow of approximately $1.625 billion .

STOCKHOLDER NOTICE

We recently reached an agreement to settle a stockholder derivative lawsuit. As part of the settlement approval process, the court has directed us to provide the following link to the settlement notice and related information on the Investor Relations section of our website: http://investor.siriusxm.com/investor-overview/#notice. Stockholders have the right to object to the settlement, and the deadline to do so is January 2, 2020.

CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Shares of common stock may be purchased from time to time on the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions, including in accelerated stock repurchase transactions and transactions with Liberty Media and its affiliates, or otherwise. The Company expects to fund the repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and future borrowings. The size and timing of these purchases will be based on a number of factors, including price and business and market conditions.

The Company's dividend policy may change at any time without notice to stockholders. The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with applicable law after taking into account various factors, including the Company's financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs, limitations imposed by its indebtedness, legal requirements and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Subscriber revenue $ 1,556



$ 1,340



$ 4,551



$ 3,903

Advertising revenue 366



46



933



135

Equipment revenue 45



41



127



113

Other revenue 44



40



121



124

Total revenue 2,011



1,467



5,732



4,275

Operating expenses:













Cost of services:













Revenue share and royalties 592



343



1,684



1,057

Programming and content 116



96



338



303

Customer service and billing 119



95



352



284

Transmission 46



24



117



70

Cost of equipment 8



7



20



22

Subscriber acquisition costs 101



109



313



352

Sales and marketing 233



117



648



344

Engineering, design and development 78



31



206



89

General and administrative 124



86



379



264

Depreciation and amortization 118



76



344



222

Acquisition and other related costs —



—



83



—

Total operating expenses 1,535



984



4,484



3,007

Income from operations 476



483



1,248



1,268

Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (104)



(86)



(291)



(263)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (56)



—



(57)



—

Other (expense) income —



(42)



(2)



82

Total other (expense) income (160)



(128)



(350)



(181)

Income before income taxes 316



355



898



1,087

Income tax expense (70)



(12)



(227)



(162)

Net income $ 246



$ 343



$ 671



$ 925

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (5)



8



9



(10)

Total comprehensive income $ 241



$ 351



$ 680



$ 915

Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.06



$ 0.08



$ 0.15



$ 0.21

Diluted $ 0.05



$ 0.07



$ 0.15



$ 0.20

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 4,450



4,474



4,529



4,482

Diluted 4,564



4,574



4,641



4,586

Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0121



$ 0.0110



$ 0.0363



$ 0.0330



SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79



$ 54

Receivables, net 632



233

Inventory, net 14



22

Related party current assets 11



11

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 200



158

Total current assets 936



478

Property and equipment, net 1,609



1,513

Intangible assets, net 3,505



2,501

Goodwill 3,856



2,290

Related party long-term assets 451



960

Deferred tax assets 168



293

Operating lease right-of-use assets 428



—

Other long-term assets 135



138

Total assets $ 11,088



$ 8,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,156



$ 736

Accrued interest 104



128

Current portion of deferred revenue 1,938



1,932

Current maturities of debt 2



3

Operating lease current liabilities 47



—

Related party current liabilities 4



4

Total current liabilities 3,251



2,803

Long-term deferred revenue 134



149

Long-term debt 7,904



6,885

Related party long-term liabilities 1



4

Deferred tax liabilities 48



47

Operating lease liabilities 407



—

Other long-term liabilities 91



102

Total liabilities 11,836



9,990

Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 9,000 shares authorized; 4,434 and 4,346

shares issued; 4,433 and 4,346 outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 4



4

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3



(6)

Additional paid-in capital 638



242

Treasury stock, at cost; 1 and 0 shares of common stock at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively (7)



—

Accumulated deficit (1,386)



(2,057)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (748)



(1,817)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 11,088



$ 8,173



SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 671



$ 925

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 344



222

Non-cash interest expense, net of amortization of premium 12



7

Provision for doubtful accounts 40



38

Amortization of deferred income related to equity method investment (2)



(2)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 57



—

Loss on unconsolidated entity investments, net 16



2

Gain on fair value instrument —



(74)

Dividend received from unconsolidated entity investment 1



2

Share-based payment expense 192



100

Deferred income taxes 210



173

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (85)



(42)

Inventory 8



1

Related party, net —



2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9)



(35)

Other long-term assets 5



6

Operating lease right-of-use assets 16



—

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 79



8

Accrued interest (24)



(53)

Deferred revenue (46)



65

Operating lease liabilities (4)



—

Other long-term liabilities 4



1

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,485



1,346

Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (239)



(238)

Purchases of other investments (7)



(7)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 313



(1)

Sale of short-term investments 73



—

Investments in related parties and other equity investees (14)



(8)

Repayment from related party —



3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 126



(251)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8



—

Taxes paid from net share settlements for stock-based compensation (104)



(111)

Revolving credit facility, net of deferred financing costs (374)



(184)

Proceeds from sale of capped call security 3



—

Proceeds from long-term borrowings, net of costs 2,715



—

Principal payments of long-term borrowings (1,663)



(12)

Payment of premiums on redemption of debt (45)



—

Common stock repurchased and retired (1,959)



(662)

Dividends paid (167)



(148)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,586)



(1,117)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25



(22)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 65



79

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 90



$ 57



(1) The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the statement of cash flows to the balance sheet. The restricted cash balances are primarily due to letters of credit which have been issued to the landlords of leased office space. The terms of the letters of credit primarily extend beyond one year.

(in millions) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 79



$ 54



$ 46



$ 69

Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets 11



11



11



10

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 90



$ 65



$ 57



$ 79



Unaudited Pro Forma Results

Set forth below are our pro forma results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. They are not the results that would have been realized had the Pandora Acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods. The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs, fair value gain or loss on the Pandora investment and associated tax impacts. Please refer to the Footnotes to Results of Operations.



















2019 vs 2018 Change

For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Three Months

Nine Months (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Amount

%

Amount

% Revenue (Pro Forma)

(Pro Forma)

(Pro Forma)

(Pro Forma)















Sirius XM:





























Subscriber revenue $ 1,424



$ 1,340



$ 4,196



$ 3,903



$ 84



6 %

$ 293



8 % Advertising revenue 51



46



149



135



5



11 %

14



10 % Equipment revenue 45



41



127



113



4



10 %

14



12 % Other revenue 46



42



127



130



4



10 %

(3)



(2) % Total Sirius XM revenue 1,566



1,469



4,599



4,281



97



7 %

318



7 % Pandora:





























Subscriber revenue 132



126



401



345



6



5 %

56



16 % Advertising revenue 315



292



852



778



23



8 %

74



10 % Total Pandora revenue 447



418



1,253



1,123



29



7 %

130



12 % Total consolidated revenue 2,013



1,887



5,852



5,404



126



7 %

448



8 % Cost of services





























Sirius XM:





























Revenue share and royalties 358



343



1,065



1,057



15



4 %

8



1 % Programming and content 113



96



328



303



17



18 %

25



8 % Customer service and billing 99



95



296



284



4



4 %

12



4 % Transmission 29



24



79



70



5



21 %

9



13 % Cost of equipment 8



7



20



22



1



14 %

(2)



(9) % Total Sirius XM cost of

services 607



565



1,788



1,736



42



7 %

52



3 % Pandora:





























Revenue share and royalties 238



235



701



694



3



1 %

7



1 % Programming and content 3



3



10



7



—



— %

3



43 % Customer service and billing 20



25



64



69



(5)



(20) %

(5)



(7) % Transmission 17



14



43



38



3



21 %

5



13 % Total Pandora cost of

services 278



277



818



808



1



— %

10



1 % Total consolidated cost of services 885



842



2,606



2,544



43



5 %

62



2 % Subscriber acquisition costs 101



109



313



352



(8)



(7) %

(39)



(11) % Sales and marketing 233



214



684



638



19



9 %

46



7 % Engineering, design and

development 78



69



220



195



9



13 %

25



13 % General and administrative 124



126



395



388



(2)



(2) %

7



2 % Depreciation and amortization 118



117



359



345



1



1 %

14



4 % Total operating expenses 1,539



1,477



4,577



4,462



62



4 %

115



3 % Income from operations 474



410



1,275



942



64



16 %

333



35 % Other (expense) income:





























Interest expense (104)



(93)



(293)



(284)



(11)



(12) %

(9)



(3) % Loss on extinguishment of debt (56)



—



(57)



(17)



(56)



— %

(40)



(235) % Other (expense) income —



3



(1)



14



(3)



(100) %

(15)



(107) % Total other (expense) income (160)



(90)



(351)



(287)



(70)



(78) %

(64)



(22) % Income before income taxes 314



320



924



655



(6)



(2) %

269



41 % Income tax expense (69)



(3)



(234)



(47)



(66)



nm

(187)



(398) % Net income $ 245



$ 317



$ 690



$ 608



$ (72)



(23) %

$ 82



13 %































Adjusted EBITDA $ 657



$ 585



$ 1,841



$ 1,539



$ 72



12 %

$ 302



20 %

Footnotes to Pro Forma Results of Operations

The following tables reconcile our results of operations as reported to our pro forma results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 which includes the Pandora pre-acquisition financial information for the applicable periods and the effects of purchase price accounting. These pro forma results are based on estimates and assumptions, which we believe are reasonable. They are not the results that would have been realized had the Pandora Acquisition actually occurred on January 1, 2018 and are not indicative of our consolidated results of operations in future periods. The pro forma results primarily include adjustments related to amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment, acquisition costs, fair value gain or loss on the Pandora investment and associated tax impacts.