SiriusXM to Broadcast Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival Live

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast live performances and backstage interviews from Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival located in Indio, California.

The exclusive radio broadcast will air on SiriusXM's The Highway channel and will include backstage interviews and live concert performances from Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, LANCO, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery and more, as well as commentary from backstage. SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, a special Stagecoach stage highlighting up-and-coming artists, will return for the second year, including Highway Find artists Tyler Rich, Ross Ellis, SmithField, Brandon Lay and numerous others.

SiriusXM also announced that Dwight Yoakam's exclusive SiriusXM channel will take over the Palomino stage and will feature artists that listeners can hear on SiriusXM's Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat channel on Sunday, April 28.

SiriusXM Dwight Yoakam's Bakersfield Beat Take Over at Palomino will feature live performances from artists including Mark Chesnutt, Terri Clark, Parker Millsap, Ruby Boots and King Leg. The Palomino Stage take over will also feature Dwight Yoakam interviewing artists live on air from Stagecoach.

"It's been 33 years since I last played The Roxy, for the record release party of Guitars, Cadillacs. Thanks to SiriusXM and Goldenvoice, I'm taking a "Stagecoach ride" up the "Tom Joad Road" to The Sunset Strip for a special appearance back at The Roxy, to kick off the weekend of Stagecoach and in celebration of Ch. 349 – Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat's first year anniversary," said Dwight Yoakam. "I'm really excited about performing at The Roxy again as well as broadcasting live from the festival as part of the Bakersfield Beat Channel's all day takeover from the Palomino Stage at Stagecoach. From The Roxy to the Palomino Stage, the weekend is certainly going to serve as a personal reference to, and reminder of, many of the moments, places and milestones in my early career. Again I want to thank Stacy Vee and Goldenvoice for letting us throw a "Bakersfield Beat" party at Stagecoach, and express my lasting gratitude to Scott Greenstein, Steve Blatter, Joey Black and everyone at SiriusXM for collaborating with me to allow the channel a great first year on the air."

"We are excited to celebrate the first year of Dwight's exclusive SiriusXM channel with an all-day takeover from the Palomino Stage at Stagecoach, giving listeners a look into the great Bakersfield sound," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Office of SiriusXM. "SiriusXM is proud to bring California's country music festival to all of our subscribers across North America. We know our listeners will love hearing both the established artists and all the emerging artists on the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage."

The Dwight Yoakam & The Bakersfield Beat channel will take over, and air on SiriusXM's Prime Country on channel 58, the entire weekend of Stagecoach, starting Friday, April 26 at 5:00 pm ET through Sunday, April 28. The channel take over will also feature an exclusive broadcast of Dwight Yoakam's live show from The Roxy Theatre, the renowned venue on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, with special guest opener, King Leg. The show, scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 25, will air on Sunday, April 28 on channel 58.

In addition to all the official festival activities, a special edition of SiriusXM's 'Music Row Happy Hour' hosted by Buzz Brainard, will air live from Toyota Paradise Park at Stagecoach on Friday, April 26.

SiriusXM's Stagecoach broadcast begins on Friday, April 26 at 12:00 pm PT through Sunday, April 28 on The Highway via satellite on channel 56 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to The Highway, channel 56, on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

