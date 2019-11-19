SiriusXM's Huge Library of On Demand Content - Featuring Howard Stern and Much More - Now Available on Amazon Alexa and Echo Devices

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Amazon announced today that SiriusXM's On Demand library is now available to subscribers with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, as well as several third-party devices with Alexa built-in. Now, in addition to getting SiriusXM's 300+ channels of live programming already available on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, SiriusXM's 30 million subscribers with streaming access can simply ask Alexa to play their favorite SiriusXM shows and compelling content whenever they want it. Streaming access is included for those SiriusXM subscribers with the Select and All Access packages, as well as the Essential and Premier streaming packages.

It's never been a better time to hear Howard Stern; his celebrity interviews are hailed as the best in the business, his sharply comedic radio show is a must-listen, and his ever-growing decades-rich library of shows and classic moments are exclusively available through SiriusXM. That library is actively curated and presented to highlight past audio from Howard Stern that is compelling and timeless. Now, subscribers can walk in the door after work and simply ask Alexa to play that morning's episode of The Howard Stern Show, or get right to one of Howard's excellent celebrity interviews by saying, for example, "Alexa, play the Howard Stern interview with Paul McCartney on SiriusXM."

Customers can ask Alexa to play recent episodes from SiriusXM shows such as The Jenny McCarthy Show, Andy Cohen Live, the 80s on 8 Big 40 Countdown, Kevin Hart's Straight From The Hart, The Barstool Radio Show, Sway in the Morning, Dr. Laura, The Karen Hunter Show, Jeff Lewis Live, Mad Dog Unleashed with Christopher Russo, or some of the many exclusive live performances from the SiriusXM studios. Just use the show title by saying, for example, "Alexa, play the latest Mad Dog Unleashed show on SiriusXM." To get Dave Matthews' recent performance, you would say, "Alexa, play Dave Matthews live at The Garage on SiriusXM."

SiriusXM's On Demand library offers more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries. To celebrate the launch of this expanded content offering on Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM is offering new subscribers 12 months of its most popular subscription package, SiriusXM Select, for the introductory price of $60, which will also include a free Amazon Echo Dot. A credit card is required with this offer. See Offer Details at www.SiriusXM.com/myfreedot.

In addition to the availability of SiriusXM On Demand programming, SiriusXM's latest feature – Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora – is now also available on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices. SiriusXM All Access subscribers can create their own unique Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, based on the artists they like, either in the SiriusXM app or through Alexa.

Drawing from SiriusXM's vast music library, and combining expert curation with Pandora's unrivaled personalization technology driven by its pioneering Music Genome Project, the stations allow the user to give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down to create a station that plays more of what they want. For example, say, "Alexa, play Taylor Swift Radio on SiriusXM," and while you are listening, you can also tell Alexa which songs should get a thumbs up or thumbs down and which you'd like to skip. Simply say, "Alexa, I like this song," "Alexa, I don't like this song," or "Alexa, next song."

The SiriusXM app also now syncs your on demand listening experience with your Alexa enabled devices. You can pause the show you were listening to in your SiriusXM app and pick up where you left off on your Alexa device when you get home. For example, just ask Alexa to "Resume The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM."

SiriusXM content and features available on Amazon Alexa mirrors what is available to the subscriber streaming on the SiriusXM app, based on their subscription. For more info on what channels are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions – including SiriusXM's exclusively outside-the-car packages – go to www.SiriusXM.com/subscriptions .

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

