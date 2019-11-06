Sirnaomics to Present Overview of Company's RNAi Technology Platform at Upcoming Conferences

Sirnaomics, Inc.

Nov 06, 2019, 08:00 ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present its platform technology and discuss potential utility of RNAi therapeutics at two conferences in November 2019.

The executive team will share an overview of Sirnaomics' differentiated RNAi technology platform, which leverages a proprietary polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP) drug delivery system, and the Company's pipeline of RNAi therapeutics spanning oncology and anti-fibrosis indications at the following presentations.

  • Conference: TIDES Europe Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics
    Date: November 15 at 9:30 am CET
    Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Presentation Title: SiRNA Therapeutics for Oncology – New Avenues to Success
    Speaker: David Evans, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics
  • Conference: Drug Discovery Conference 2019
    Date: November 22 at 12:15 pm ET
    Location: Boston, Massachusetts
    Presentation Title: Discovery and Development of the Novel RNAi Therapeutics to Treat Cancer and Fibrosis
    Speaker: David Evans, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics' STP705 currently is being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for liver cancer and liver fibrosis.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.
Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The Company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The Company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property and an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrosis, mainly liver diseases.

CONTACT:

Westwicke Healthcare
Investors: Stephanie Carrington
Tel: +1 646 277 1282
Email: Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

Media: Mark Corbae
Tel: +1 203 682 8288
Email: Mark.Corbae@icrinc.com

