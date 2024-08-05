Sirtex Medical Launches SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program to Enable More Selective Y-90 Treatment Plans

Sirtex announces SIR-Spheres® portfolio expansion to include the FLEXdose SELECT 3mL vial configuration allowing for more patient-specific Y-90 selective treatment plans

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the launch of its SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program, an innovative, new way to offer precise Y-90 selective internal radiation therapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program offers unparalleled flexibility by enabling tailored, patient-specific dosing from a single 3mL delivery vial. This program also marks the availability of 3mL SIR-Spheres® vials, which contain a reduced volume of microspheres (approximately 27 million compared to 44 million in the current 5mL vials). With up to five days pre-calibration available every day of the week, the novel Y-90 delivery program offers a vial of SIR-Spheres® designed for more selective treatment targeting.

"We're pleased to introduce this latest innovation in Y-90 radioembolization therapy to treat a broader spectrum of tumor burden," said Matt Schmidt, CEO of Sirtex Medical Limited. "The SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program reflects our continued focus on listening to the needs of patients and physicians by enabling access to personalized Y-90 resin doses and expedited patient treatments."

"I have found the SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose Program to be extremely helpful in treating my patients on a timely basis," explained Ripal Gandhi, M.D., a member of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Miami Cancer Institute and the course director for the Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology. "With this program, I can personalize the Y-90 treatment for each of my patients using a product that is available every day of the week. I applaud Sirtex for investing resources in SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT and providing more options for physicians to optimize treatment strategies for even more patients."

The new 3mL SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres vials are available for order at [email protected]. For more information and details on how to incorporate the SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program into your practice, please contact Sirtex at [email protected].

About SIR-Spheres

SIR-Spheres® are a medical device used in selective internal radiation therapy). SIR-Spheres® are indicated for the treatment of unresectable metastatic liver tumors from primary colorectal cancer with adjuvant intra-hepatic artery chemotherapy (IHAC) of FUDR (Floxuridine).

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device for sale by or on the order of a physician. Consult the Instructions for Use (www.sirtex.com) for a complete listing of indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

SOURCE Sirtex Medical Inc.