Sirtex Medical Launches SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program to Enable More Selective Y-90 Treatment Plans

News provided by

Sirtex Medical Inc.

Aug 05, 2024, 10:10 ET

Sirtex announces SIR-Spheres® portfolio expansion to include the FLEXdose SELECT 3mL vial configuration allowing for more patient-specific Y-90 selective treatment plans

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the launch of its SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program, an innovative, new way to offer precise Y-90 selective internal radiation therapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program offers unparalleled flexibility by enabling tailored, patient-specific dosing from a single 3mL delivery vial. This program also marks the availability of 3mL SIR-Spheres® vials, which contain a reduced volume of microspheres (approximately 27 million compared to 44 million in the current 5mL vials). With up to five days pre-calibration available every day of the week, the novel Y-90 delivery program offers a vial of SIR-Spheres® designed for more selective treatment targeting.

"We're pleased to introduce this latest innovation in Y-90 radioembolization therapy to treat a broader spectrum of tumor burden," said Matt Schmidt, CEO of Sirtex Medical Limited. "The SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program reflects our continued focus on listening to the needs of patients and physicians by enabling access to personalized Y-90 resin doses and expedited patient treatments."

"I have found the SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose Program to be extremely helpful in treating my patients on a timely basis," explained Ripal Gandhi, M.D., a member of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Miami Cancer Institute and the course director for the Symposium on Clinical Interventional Oncology. "With this program, I can personalize the Y-90 treatment for each of my patients using a product that is available every day of the week. I applaud Sirtex for investing resources in SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT and providing more options for physicians to optimize treatment strategies for even more patients."

The new 3mL SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres vials are available for order at [email protected]. For more information and details on how to incorporate the SIR-Spheres® FLEXdose SELECT Delivery Program into your practice, please contact Sirtex at [email protected].

About SIR-Spheres
SIR-Spheres® are a medical device used in selective internal radiation therapy). SIR-Spheres® are indicated for the treatment of unresectable metastatic liver tumors from primary colorectal cancer with adjuvant intra-hepatic artery chemotherapy (IHAC) of FUDR (Floxuridine).

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device for sale by or on the order of a physician. Consult the Instructions for Use (www.sirtex.com) for a complete listing of indications, contraindications, side effects, warnings and precautions.

About Sirtex
Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

SOURCE Sirtex Medical Inc.

Also from this source

Sirtex Medical Appoints Matt Schmidt as New Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors Member

Sirtex Medical Appoints Matt Schmidt as New Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors Member

Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the appointment of Matt Schmidt as chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics