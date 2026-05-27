Sirva Launches Signature Moves, a Premium Concierge Relocation Experience for Consumers Worldwide

New offering combines international relocation expertise, white glove moving, tax advisory, and visa and immigration support through a single dedicated concierge experience

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirva, the world's largest global relocation and moving services provider, today announced the launch of Signature Moves, a premium concierge relocation service designed to support consumers through complex domestic and international moves with personalized, end-to-end coordination.

Powered by Sirva's decades of global mobility expertise, Signature Moves brings together moving, relocation, immigration, and destination support into one connected experience for individuals and families navigating major life transitions, including retirement relocations, international moves, multi-home transitions, executive career relocations, and private client lifestyle moves.

"At Sirva, we understand that relocation is never just about moving belongings. It's about helping people navigate meaningful life changes with confidence," said Carlyn Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Sirva. "Signature Moves combines our global reach, relocation expertise, and customer-first approach to deliver a more seamless and supported experience for consumers around the world."

Through a dedicated concierge-led model, Signature Moves provides clients with a single point of coordination throughout the relocation journey, helping manage logistics, timelines, and destination needs from departure through settling in.

Services include:

Domestic and international relocation concierge coordination services

White-glove household goods moving and specialty transportation

Visa and immigration guidance and support

Customs and cross-border coordination

Destination and settling-in services

Temporary furnished housing and arrival support

Downsizing and transition assistance

Home setup and turnkey move-in coordination

Financial, real estate, and estate alignment

Tax advisory services, including foreign tax

Family support and cultural integration services

A key differentiator for Signature Moves is Sirva's established expertise in global visa and immigration services. Supported by Sirva's worldwide mobility infrastructure and network spanning more than 190 countries and territories, the offering helps clients navigate complex international requirements including visas, residency support, customs coordination, household goods shipping, and destination logistics through a single coordinated experience.

The launch reflects growing consumer demand for relocation experiences that extend beyond transportation alone. Signature Moves supports clients across every phase of the journey. Sirva's combining global operational expertise with high-touch coordination designed around the needs of each individual and family.

Signature Moves is supported by Sirva's trusted family of brands, including Allied Van Lines and North American Van Lines, and builds on the company's longstanding leadership in global mobility, moving, and immigration services.

For more information about Signature Moves, visit: sirva.com/personal-relocation-services

About Sirva

Sirva is the leading global provider of relocation and moving services, offering employee relocation solutions to corporate clients and global moving services to consumers. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint backed by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support organizations' global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods moving to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of brands (Including Sirva, Allied, North American, Global Van Lines, Alliance, and Sirva Mortgage) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients. Sirva is a flexible and reliable provider for relocations of any size, frequency, and complexity.

Media Contact:

FGS Global for Sirva

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirva Worldwide