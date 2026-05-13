SIS Celebrates 30 Years of ASC Innovation and Showcases AI-Powered SIS Scribe at ASCA 2026

SIS marks three decades of advancing perioperative performance with groundbreaking solutions, highlighted by the debut of its new AI-powered transcription solution, SIS Scribe, at ASCA 2026.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Systems (SIS) will feature its industry-leading software and services at the upcoming Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) annual conference in Washington, D.C., from May 13 to May 15.

As a silver sponsor, SIS will showcase its award-winning ASC software and revenue cycle management services, introduce new capabilities, including its AI-powered transcription solution, and celebrate 30 years of success in the ASC industry.

SIS celebrates 30 years of ASC innovation and debuts AI-powered SIS Scribe at ASCA 2026. Post this Surgical Information Systems celebrates 30 years of helping surgery providers Operate Smart at ASCA 2026

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #501 to explore how SIS empowers surgical care providers to Operate Smart™.

30 Years of Excellence and Service to the ASC Industry

Throughout its history, SIS has expanded beyond software to meet the comprehensive needs of surgery providers. In addition to ASC management software, SIS now offers a full range of revenue cycle services, from full-scale management to individual services including billing, coding, and transcription. With the recent addition of the SIS Comply compliance management software, SIS helps centers Operate Smart™ clinically, operationally, and financially.

The SIS Complete platform is used by over 90,000 physician users who have electronically documented more than 11 million cases. SIS Revenue Cycle Services collects well over $2 billion in payments annually for hundreds of customers, driving client profitability and measurable results. New clients achieve an average of 17% monthly revenue increase and 97% cash-to-net revenue in their first year after switching to SIS, and SIS codes nearly 2 million new cases per year with an average Days to Code of 2 days or less. With its history of innovation and delivering strong results for its clients, SIS has become the trusted partner to over 2,900 ASCs.

"Achieving 30 years of excellence is a testament to our talented associates focused on our mission to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of surgical care providers," says Tom Stampiglia, CEO of SIS. "Our success is built upon the strong relationships we have cultivated with our customers, and we are grateful to the industry for trusting us to provide them with the solutions they need to meet modern healthcare challenges and drive strategic growth."

SIS Scribe: AI-Powered Operative Note Transcription

Aligning with its mission to meet the ever-evolving needs of ASCs, SIS will introduce its latest solution at this year's ASCA Conference. The timely completion of Operative Notes remains a challenge for ASCs. Delays can disrupt patient care and slow the revenue cycle. As procedure volumes move to ASCs, surgery centers need an easy-to-use solution that lets physicians complete Operative Notes quickly.

SIS Scribe is a cutting-edge transcription solution designed to simplify clinical documentation, improve staff productivity, and accelerate the revenue cycle. SIS Scribe uses AI that understands how physicians speak, resulting in more complete, accurate Operative Note transcriptions.

"With the rapid growth of AI and abundance of AI solutions in the market, we wanted to take a very thoughtful approach to how AI could help solve the problems faced by ASCs," said Doug Rempfer, President of SIS Software. "We are thrilled to introduce SIS Scribe to help ASCs streamline their Operative Notes and get reimbursed faster."

With the introduction of SIS Scribe, SIS now offers a variety of documentation methods for physicians, including templated Operative Notes in SIS Complete and the SNChart® Transcription service. Conference attendees can visit SIS at booth #501 to discover how SIS transforms clinical documentation and revenue cycle efficiency, and to find a solution that meets their needs.

How SIS Helps ASCs

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn what over 2,900 ASCs already know: SIS helps make every part of running your ASC easier.

SIS Complete – the award-winning, comprehensive solution that empowers ASCs to efficiently manage the entire surgical journey. SIS is excited to highlight several expanded capabilities for SIS Complete:

– the award-winning, comprehensive solution that empowers ASCs to efficiently manage the entire surgical journey. SIS is excited to highlight several expanded capabilities for SIS Complete: Long-Term Patient Outcomes – help ASCs ensure the care they provide has a positive long-term impact on the lives of their patients. By automating the distribution of post-operative questionnaires, Long-Term Patient Outcomes makes it easier for surgery centers to measure their patient outcomes for ASC-21 compliance, AAAHC certification, or their own quality metrics.

– help ASCs ensure the care they provide has a positive long-term impact on the lives of their patients. By automating the distribution of post-operative questionnaires, Long-Term Patient Outcomes makes it easier for surgery centers to measure their patient outcomes for ASC-21 compliance, AAAHC certification, or their own quality metrics. SIS Office Anesthesia – an easy way for ASCs to bill for anesthesia provider services. By simplifying the setup and calculation of anesthesia-specific billing charges, SIS Office Anesthesia is a great tool for ASCs looking to secure anesthesia providers for their centers.

– an easy way for ASCs to bill for anesthesia provider services. By simplifying the setup and calculation of anesthesia-specific billing charges, SIS Office Anesthesia is a great tool for ASCs looking to secure anesthesia providers for their centers. SIS Complete Enterprise Edition – enhanced capabilities for multi-center organizations to unify ASC operations across centers and scale their enterprise with one connected platform.

– enhanced capabilities for multi-center organizations to unify ASC operations across centers and scale their enterprise with one connected platform. SIS Revenue Cycle Services (RCS) – SIS offers a full range of outsourced revenue cycle services to help ASCs boost cash flow, including billing, coding, and transcription services. Attendees are invited to stop by and discuss their revenue cycle challenges with SIS' RCS experts.

– SIS offers a full range of outsourced revenue cycle services to help ASCs boost cash flow, including billing, coding, and transcription services. Attendees are invited to stop by and discuss their revenue cycle challenges with SIS' RCS experts. SIS Comply – built exclusively to meet the compliance demands of the outpatient surgery industry, SIS Comply enables ASCs to manage their accreditation, compliance, and credentialing needs in one easy-to-use cloud platform.

Helping ASCs Prepare for Cybersecurity Breaches

Paul Alcock, Chief Information Security Officer at SIS, will present an educational session titled "Unlocking ASC Cyber Resilience" on Thursday, May 14, from 3:45 pm to 5:00 pm. With the rise of cyberattacks, it's more important than ever for healthcare providers to have a solid cybersecurity strategy. This scenario-driven presentation will walk attendees through a realistic ransomware attack in an ASC. Dr. Alcock will provide practical, intelligent strategies to help ASCs strengthen their readiness, minimize workflow disruptions, and protect vital patient data.

Stop By and Say Hi!

Don't miss the opportunity to explore innovative products and services and gain valuable insights for your ASC's success. Visit the SIS team at booth #501 during the conference to see ASC innovation in action.

Want some one-on-one time to learn what makes SIS the trusted partner for over 2,900 ASCs? Schedule a meeting today.

About Surgical Information Systems

For 30 years, Surgical Information Systems (SIS) has empowered surgical providers to Operate Smart™ by delivering innovative software and services that drive clinical, financial, and operational success. For ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), SIS provides comprehensive software and services, including ASC management, electronic health records (EHRs), patient engagement capabilities, compliance technology, and revenue cycle management and transcription services, all built specifically for ASCs. For hospital perioperative teams, SIS offers an easy-to-use anesthesia information management system (AIMS).

Serving over 2,900 surgical facilities, SIS is committed to delivering solutions that enable surgical providers to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care and outcomes.

Recognized as the No. 1 ASC EHR vendor by Black Book for 11 consecutive years and honored with the Best in KLAS Award for ASC Solutions in 2026, 2025, 2023, and 2022, SIS remains the trusted choice for surgical providers seeking to enhance their performance.

Discover how SIS can help you Operate Smart™ at sisfirst.com.

SOURCE SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS