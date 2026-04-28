Surgical Information Systems Appoints Division Presidents to Lead Software and Revenue Cycle Management Growth

New leadership structure strengthens focus across healthcare software innovation and revenue cycle management services for ambulatory surgery centers.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Systems (SIS), a leading provider of healthcare software and revenue cycle management (RCM) services for more than 2,900 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announced the promotion of Douglas Rempfer to President, SIS Software and John Lynch to President, SIS Revenue Cycle Services (RCS).

SIS promotes Douglas Rempfer to President, SIS Software and John Lynch to President, SIS RCS

These promotions reflect the tremendous impact both leaders have had on the organization and position SIS for continued growth as demand accelerates for its award-winning SIS Complete™ ASC software platform and technology-enabled revenue cycle management services.

"Under their leadership, SIS has delivered innovative healthcare software with enterprise-grade capabilities now used by the nation's largest ASC groups, while also scaling cost-effective revenue cycle management services," said Tom Stampiglia, Chief Executive Officer of SIS. "These new roles not only speak to Doug and John's extraordinary leadership skills and accomplishments but also highlight the importance of both the software and services that our clients are relying on for their long-term clinical and financial success."

Software Division President

With more than 16 years at SIS and deep healthcare domain expertise, Rempfer has been instrumental in building a market‑leading ASC software and professional services organization supporting surgical facilities of all sizes.

As President of the SIS Software division, Rempfer will continue to lead healthcare software innovation, including the expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) - while driving scalability, adoption, and customer success across the SIS solutions.

"We are excited about the new healthcare software products and tech-enabled services we are bringing to market that are having a tremendous, measurable impact on surgery center operations," said Rempfer. "It's an exciting time for our customers as ASCs increasingly rely on technology to improve efficiency, compliance, and financial performance."

Revenue Cycle Services (RCS) President

Lynch is in his second year with SIS and brings extensive executive leadership experience in revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations. Under his leadership, SIS Revenue Cycle Services (RCS) has experienced strong growth and operational performance.

As President of the SIS RCS division, Lynch will continue to focus on strategic client partnerships, operational excellence, and measurable financial outcomes for our customers.

"The demand for revenue cycle management services is growing rapidly as surgery centers face increasing financial complexity," said Lynch. "SIS is uniquely positioned to apply smart technology across the revenue cycle. Our RCS team serves as a trusted extension of surgery centers operating under tremendous financial pressure, and we remain focused on delivering consistent, high‑quality financial results."

As SIS' healthcare software and revenue cycle management businesses continue to grow in scale and complexity, dedicated divisional leadership enables the company to sharpen execution, deepen customer value, and accelerate innovation across both operating models.

About Surgical Information Systems

For 30 years, Surgical Information Systems (SIS) has empowered surgical providers to Operate Smart™ by delivering innovative ASC software and revenue cycle management services that drive clinical, financial, and operational success. SIS supports more than 2,900 ASCs with solutions spanning ASC management, clinical documentation, patient and physician engagement, case coordination, analytics, compliance, transcription, billing, and revenue cycle services—fully integrated to maximize performance.

Website: https://www.sisfirst.com/

SOURCE SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS