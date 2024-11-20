SIS Launches 2nd Generation of SIS Construct 365 ERP Solution for General Contractors

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS LLC, a leading provider of ERP solutions for the construction industry, proudly announces the launch of the second-generation SIS Construct 365 ERP solution. Designed specifically for general contractors, this enhanced version delivers powerful new features to streamline operations and improve project management. SIS will be exhibiting at the Procore Groundbreak Conference this week, booth 219, where attendees can learn firsthand how it integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to transform construction project management.

ERP | CRM | BI Solutions for Construction & Project Focused Industries (PRNewsfoto/SIS, LLC)

"Our mission has always been to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower general contractors to work more efficiently and profitably," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner, SIS. "The second-generation SIS Construct 365 delivers on our promise with a new set of features that enhance every stage of project management, from budgeting and billing to field operations."

The integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ensures a seamless experience, allowing general contractors to leverage the full capabilities of a leading enterprise platform while staying tailored to their specific needs.

SIS invites construction professionals to visit our booth at the Procore Groundbreak Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with SIS experts and explore how this innovative tool can revolutionize their operations.

About SIS

SIS is a trusted provider of ERP and project management solutions built specifically for the construction industry. Leveraging the latest technology in Microsoft Dynamics 365, SIS is committed to delivering innovative software solutions that help contractors streamline their operations, improve productivity, and maximize project success. www.sisn.com

For more information, email [email protected]

SOURCE SIS, LLC