SIS, LLC Announces Beasley Group's Adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management

DULUTH, Ga., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft business solutions provider of ERP and CRM software for project and service-driven industries, today announced that Beasley Group has chosen Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrated with the Project Cost Management module from the SIS Construct 365 solution suite. This strategic implementation highlights Beasley Group's dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and financial oversight in the competitive forest products sector.

ERP | CRM | BI Solutions for Construction & Project Focused Industries (PRNewsfoto/SIS, LLC)

By adopting Microsoft Dynamics 365 alongside SIS Construct 365's Project Cost Management module, Beasley Group aims to streamline budgeting, cost tracking, and financial reporting across its complex supply chain and production processes. This module provides advanced tools for managing budgets, change orders, subcontracts, and estimated costs at completion, offering real-time insights to mitigate risks, optimize profitability, and support informed decision-making in dynamic manufacturing environments.

"This partnership with Beasley Group demonstrates the transformative power of SIS Construct 365 in addressing the unique demands of resource-intensive industries," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS, LLC. "Integrating with Microsoft Dynamics 365's robust platform, our solution empowers Beasley to achieve greater cost control and operational agility, aligning with their commitment to innovation and excellence.

"SIS Construct 365 is designed for construction, manufacturing, and project-based enterprises, filling critical gaps in standard ERP systems with seamless, industry-tailored functionality.

"We're thrilled to welcome Beasley Group to Dynamics 365 and to partner with SIS on this strategic deployment," said Jamie Hall, Director AI Business Process at Microsoft. "In complex supply chain operations, competitive advantage is increasingly defined by how quickly you can see risk, act on change, and standardize controls across the business. By combining Dynamics 365 with SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management, Beasley is building a digital foundation for real-time financial oversight and disciplined execution across their operating segments."

About Beasley Group

Beasley Group, established in 1968, is a vertically integrated forest products company renowned for its comprehensive supply chain from timber sourcing to finished goods. As the U.S.'s largest hardwood sawmill and top producer of crane mats, Beasley serves global markets with a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction in energy, utility, and construction sectors. www.beasleygroup.com

About SIS, LLC

SIS is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner with over 25 years of experience, specializing in ERP, CRM, and project management solutions for construction and project/service-based industries. The company's Construct 365 suite offers end-to-end tools to manage costs, risks, and delivery lifecycles, backed by award-winning expertise and global support. www.sisn.com

Media Contact:

Eric Petrucelli

Senior Marketing Manager

SIS, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SIS, LLC