SIS, LLC Announces Bosch Building Technologies' Adoption of SIS Construct 365 Advanced Labor Solution

DULUTH, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Building Technologies, a global innovator, has chosen SIS Advanced Labor as its enterprise labor-management platform to modernize, streamline, and support organized labor operations across North America. This strategic decision reinforces Bosch's dedication to building a workforce prepared for the future, promoting labor transparency, and enhancing collaboration with union leadership while fully complying with collective bargaining agreements.

ERP | CRM | BI Solutions for Construction & Project Focused Industries (PRNewsfoto/SIS, LLC)

Advanced Labor, part of the Construct 365 suite, is an integrated, cloud-based system tailored for companies with complex labor environments. The platform allows Bosch to automate labor rule administration, handle intricate pay structures, and ensure accurate time tracking large labor force, working under numerous contracts, shifts, trades, and classifications.

With Advanced Labor, Bosch will improve several essential functions, including:

Labor rule automation: Removing manual calculations for premiums, shift differentials, overtime, and special craft rules.

Real-time visibility: Providing supervisors with reliable labor cost forecasts, as well as productivity data.

Contract compliance: Guaranteeing full adherence to collective bargaining agreements using a centralized rule engine.

"Bosch's choice reflects a growing trend among global construction firms seeking better insight into their labor force while maintaining the structure and integrity of unionized settings," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner at SIS. "Advanced Labor delivers the precision, automation, and organization needed to support both management and labor transparently, collaboratively, and with data-driven decisions."

"Implementing Advanced Labor is a critical step in modernizing our payroll and labor operations across a complex, multi-entity environment," said Bandy Pair, Director of Payroll Operations North America at Bosch Building Technologies. "The platform gives us the automation and visibility we need to support compliance, improve efficiency, and scale alongside our continued growth."

Deploying Advanced Labor enables Bosch to enhance workforce planning, cut administrative tasks, and build stronger long-term labor relationships—ensuring continued competitiveness and readiness for the next phase of intelligent manufacturing.

About Bosch Building Technologies

The Building Technologies division is a worldwide leader in comprehensive solutions for building security, safety, energy efficiency, and automation, as well as a manufacturer of fire alarm systems. Their offerings help customers experience improved protection, comfort, and operational efficiency— safeguarding assets and boosting the performance of buildings and infrastructure. https://www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com/na

About SIS, LLC

With over 25 years of experience, SIS specializes in ERP, CRM, and project management solutions for construction and project/service-based industries. The Construct 365 suite provides end-to-end tools to manage costs, risks, and delivery lifecycles, supported by award-winning expertise and global assistance. www.sisn.com

Media Contact:

Eric Petrucelli

Senior Marketing Manager

SIS, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE SIS, LLC