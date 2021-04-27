SIS, LLC Names AnneMarie Tellefsen Director, Consulting Services

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner with a proven 25-year track record working with large Enterprise organizations, is pleased to announce the hiring of AnneMarie Tellefsen as Director of Consulting Services.

AnneMarie brings with her a career spanning twenty-five years with over 85+ IT implementations. She brings experience, enthusiasm, and interpersonal skills to oversee and direct successful Digital Transformation projects. Her unique background blends project management with instructional design/adult learning expertise to help clients successfully navigate the complex digital transformation world. AnnMarie's expertise includes business process engineering and change management, which rounds out her project and program management expertise. Her education reflects her commitment to her profession, she has master's degrees in both Education and Industrial Psychology with many supporting certifications.

"It's a privilege to join this team of thought leaders. I believe SIS will pioneer digital transformation within the Construction Enterprise and related industries in partnership with Microsoft," said AnneMarie. "I look forward to growing their consulting and delivery expertise. I also look forward to establishing a network of learning, sharing and passionate consultants who add value in every facet of a project. I believe by doing the right thing, we deliver and position ourselves as the customers long-term trusted advisor."

"AnneMarie shares the same vision and passion with SIS; there is great synergy, and I'm delighted to have her at the SIS team to fuel our growth even more," said Viktor Lesiv, SIS VP of Professional Services.

About SIS

SIS, LLC has successfully delivered ERP, CRM, and SharePoint solutions to Project and Service-based companies for 25 year, all of which were built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now and in the long term.

Our comprehensive range of services includes needs assessments, management consulting, system design and configuration, training and technical support in ERP, CRM, and Project Management. SIS hold many Gold competencies and is a Tier One Cloud Solution Provider. We have the experience and the know how to ensure your project success.

For more information visit https://www.sisn.com, or call 844-418-1592 or email [email protected].

