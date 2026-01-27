Sisel International Introduces SiselRIPT™ Sunburst

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisel International has announced the launch of SiselRIPT™ Sunburst, a new tropical-inspired flavor that expands the company's performance nutrition portfolio and reinforces its commitment to clean, science-informed supplementation for active lifestyles.

More than a flavor extension, SiselRIPT Sunburst reflects Sisel International's broader philosophy that performance is built through consistency, balanced nutrition, and intentional recovery. As highlighted in the company's recent educational content, muscle recovery plays a critical role in long-term performance, helping individuals adapt to training demands and maintain momentum over time.

SiselRIPT is formulated with a carefully balanced blend of essential amino acids (EAAs) and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), designed to support post-workout recovery, endurance, and muscle maintenance. Because the body cannot produce essential amino acids on its own, delivering them in precise ratios is key. This is an approach that sits at the core of Sisel's formulation strategy.

"Recovery nutrition doesn't need to be extreme or complicated," Tom Mower Jr shared. "SiselRIPT Sunburst was created to support muscle recovery in a way that feels sustainable, enjoyable, and aligned with everyday movement."

Sunburst introduces a bright, pineapple-forward flavor designed to be refreshing and easy to enjoy after workouts or throughout the day. Like the original formula, it is free from sugar and does not rely on stimulants, positioning it as a recovery drink that fits seamlessly into balanced routines rather than short-term performance trends.

The launch supports Sisel International's ongoing efforts to strengthen brand positioning within the performance nutrition category while increasing awareness and adoption of SiselRIPT among consumers and independent distributors. With Sunburst, the company continues to prioritize supplements for muscle recovery that emphasize formulation integrity, clean support, and long-term consistency.

SiselRIPT Sunburst is now available through Sisel International's distribution channels.

About Sisel International

Sisel International is a global wellness company focused on science-driven innovation and clean, thoughtfully formulated products that support performance, recovery, and everyday wellness. Founded by Thomas Mower Sr. and led by Tom Mower Jr., the company emphasizes formulation integrity, ingredient transparency, and long-term consistency over short-term trends. Through a diverse product portfolio and global distribution model, Sisel International empowers individuals to build balanced, sustainable lifestyles.

