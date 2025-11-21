Sisram Medical Launches Universkin by Alma in Hong Kong, Pioneering a New Era of AI-assisted Personalized Skincare

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, announced that Alma Lasers Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sisram, has launched Universkin by Alma, the world's first AI-assisted skincare solution, in the Hong Kong market.

With pioneering AI-assisted technology, Universkin by Alma enables practitioners to capture a facial image, perform intelligent skin analysis, and combine AI intelligence with physicians' professional assessments to generate customized formulations that precisely tailored to each patient's individual profile and concerns. The Universkin by Alma system is built around four essential pillars: Cleanse, Treat, Strengthen, and Soothe, with each product powered by patented Inflammarker P-HC technology. This system helps reduce inflammation, boost collagen and hyaluronic acid production, and improve overall skin quality while maintaining skin health. Formulations within the skincare system are freshly prepared on-site to ensure freshness, safety, and efficacy. Furthermore, the clinical team continuously monitors skin progress and adjusts formulations as needed, delivering ongoing care and sustained improvements.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's patients, Universkin by Alma redefines post-treatment care with a personalized, science-based approach. By integrating AI technology, physician expertise, and precision formulations, it transforms skincare into a continuous, journey-led experience that connects clinical treatments with daily routines for lasting, visible results.

Following its successful debut and rapid adoption in North America earlier this year, the Hong Kong introduction marks a significant milestone in Sisram's AI-powered skincare strategy for the APAC region. It further strengthens the Company's leadership in personalized medical aesthetics and lays the foundation for a broader intelligent ecosystem designed to optimize patient experience, elevate clinical outcomes, and transform aesthetic care into a personalized, continuous journey.

Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram and Alma, stated, "As the world's first AI-assisted personalized skincare system, Universkin by Alma brings intelligent, science-based skincare into patients' daily routines. Its launch in Hong Kong marks a key milestone in Sisram's expansion across the APAC region and in the evolution of our AI-powered ecosystem. This innovation supports Sisram's long-term growth strategy as we continue shaping the future of intelligent medical aesthetics."

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: https://sisram-medical.com/.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd