Sisram Medical Partners with Sinmait Medical Technology to Build Next-Generation Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in China

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sisram Medical China (Tianjin) Ltd., has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Sinmait Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. This MOU establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at enhancing localization efforts in China.

This partnership is poised to accelerate Sisram's strategic implementation and business expansion in the Chinese market, strengthen the resilience of its global supply chain, and solidify the Company's position as a leader in innovation and market presence in medical aesthetics, both locally and globally.

By deepening its partnership with Fosun Pharma, Sisram will leverage Sinmait's advanced production capabilities and local expertise to establish a robust manufacturing hub in China, initially focused on localized production of Energy-Based Devices (EBD) and setting the stage for expansion into a broader product portfolio.

The new facility will cater to domestic demand and serve as a strategic center for the APAC region, addressing the growing need for scalable production, sophisticated logistics, and advanced research and development.

"This collaboration with Fosun Pharma elevates Sisram's localization strategy in China to a new level," said Mr. Lior Dayan, Chairman and Executive Director of Sisram Medical. "The core significance of this partnership lies in building a comprehensive, resilient, and competitive localized ecosystem. It represents a key milestone in our vision of 'In China, for Global,' setting the foundation for scalable, sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

As combined therapies gain traction in China's medical aesthetics sector, the synergistic development and localized manufacturing of EBD alongside other product offerings will significantly enhance the portfolio's overall effectiveness, providing Chinese consumers with a wider array of superior and accessible domestic wellness solutions.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

