Sisram Medical to Report H1 2023 Financial Results on August 23 and Hold a Conference Call on August 24

News provided by

Sisram Medical Ltd

19 Aug, 2023, 22:08 ET

H1 2023 conference call to be held on August 24, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care, and more, today announced that it expects to release its financial results for H1 2023, ended June 30, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Sisram's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Speakers will include: Mr. Liu Yi, Sisram's Chairman, Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Doron Yannai, Alma's CFO, and Ms. Qianli Fang, Sisram's Secretary of the Board.  Following the prepared remarks, management will be available for a question-and-answer session.

The conference call can be accessed using the following link: https://cm.263.net/t/ADmA2u

Alternatively, participants can dial-in with the below numbers, using the passcode: 875479352

United States: +1-408-709 3255 or +1-516-226 8028
Hong Kong S.A.R: +852-3018 6949 or +852-3018 3602
Taiwan Region: +886-(0)2-7741 7882
International: +86-23-62737100

The conference call will begin at:
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
5:00 a.m. Pacific Time
3:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical's Events page.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life
http://www.sisram-medical.com

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd

Also from this source

Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Announces the Launch of Alma Veil™ for the U.S. Market

Alma, a Sisram Medical company, is establishing a direct operation in China after completing the acquisition of PhotonMed

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.