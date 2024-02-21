SITA Selects Alkira to Enhance SITA Connect Go SASE Services Built for Aviation with an Automated Multi-Cloud Networking Solution

SITA Connect Go customers now enjoy enhanced multi-cloud network connectivity with Alkira

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the pioneer in agentless multi-cloud networking, today announces a strategic collaboration with SITA, the leading IT provider in the air transport industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the evolving aviation industry as SITA selects Alkira as its preferred multi-cloud networking solution for its customers globally.

Under this collaboration, customers of SITA Connect Go, the trusted secure SASE solution, will now seamlessly access cloud applications through Alkira's streamlined multi-cloud connectivity solution. This integration enhances efficiency and agility in air transport operations worldwide, representing a groundbreaking advancement in the aviation industry.

The networking solution, a first for the aviation industry, reflects the industry's shift towards multi-cloud environments. According to a report by industry analyst Gartner, 81% of companies are adopting multi-cloud strategies, with an estimated 30% increase in multi-cloud networking software usage in 2023.

"SITA has established a dynamic foundation that adapts to evolving customer demands, and the integration of Alkira's multi-cloud solution into our platform is a pivotal enhancement," said Martin Smillie, Senior Vice President of SITA Communications and Data Exchange. "As the foremost IT provider to the air transport sector, our customers rely on us to provide the most dependable and cutting-edge solutions to foster their business growth. Today marks a significant milestone as SITA and Alkira collaborate to redefine cloud network connectivity within the aviation industry, facilitating a faster and smoother transition for our customers to embrace cloud networks."

Despite the rising demand for multi-cloud networking, IT teams need help managing complexity and visibility. Alkira addresses these hurdles by providing a unified network topology and a centralized portal, seamlessly integrating with SITA's existing SASE solution. Alkira eliminates the need for hardware infrastructure, enabling swift provisioning and deployment of cloud networking resources.

Moreover, Alkira is providing SITA with segmentation and micro-segmentation capabilities, offering users more granular control over network access, minimizing the attack surface, and preventing lateral movement of threats within specific segments. SITA will also benefit from Alkira's Extranet as-a-Service (EaaS) for partner connectivity, allowing airlines to seamlessly and securely connect with their business partners.

"SITA has been a renowned, cutting-edge IT provider in the aviation sector for 75 years, and Alkira is eager to join that journey in the multi-cloud era," said Atif Khan, Chief Technology Officer at Alkira. "Air travel is on the rise, and airlines are looking for ways to handle the increased demand more efficiently and safely. Working together, Alkira and SITA enable airlines to quickly, easily, and safely modernize their networks to meet rapidly shifting customer demands and deliver a truly frictionless travel experience."

The need for efficient airport operations and infrastructure virtualization are the main drivers for the aviation industry's shift to the cloud. Cloud infrastructure and multi-cloud networking are poised to be indispensable for airlines navigating the evolution of air travel, as they offer more agility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and the foundation for a more seamless and personalized customer experience.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and we bridge 45% of the air transport community's data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved our near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding our climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. We are also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service . We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet .

