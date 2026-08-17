SITC Announces 2026 Class of Fellows to the Academy of Immuno-Oncology

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is proud to announce the 2026 Class of Fellows of the Academy of Immuno-Oncology (FAIO), recognizing internationally renowned leaders whose pioneering discoveries and enduring contributions have fundamentally shaped the field of cancer immunotherapy. The distinguished class will be formally inducted during a special ceremony at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 4–8, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ and virtually.

"Election to the Academy of Immuno-Oncology represents one of the highest honors in our field," said SITC Executive Council Chair Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD. "The 2026 Fellows have transformed our understanding of cancer immunotherapy through decades of scientific leadership, innovation and mentorship. Their discoveries have changed clinical practice, improved the lives of patients around the world and laid the foundation for the next generation of breakthroughs. SITC is honored to recognize their extraordinary achievements and welcome them into the Academy."

2026 Class of the Academy of Immuno-Oncology:

Mary (Nora) Disis, MD – University of Washington

Kristen Hege, MD – Independent Board of Directors Member

Rachel Humphrey, MD – Normunity, Inc.

John M. Kirkwood, MD – University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Hans-Georg Rammensee, PhD – University of Tübingen

Established by SITC, the Academy of Immuno-Oncology recognizes individuals whose visionary leadership and scientific accomplishments have propelled cancer immunotherapy from a promising area of research to a transformative approach to cancer treatment. By honoring the field's most influential pioneers, the Academy celebrates their enduring legacy while inspiring future generations of immuno-oncology leaders.

SITC inducts a new class of Fellows annually through a nomination process. Nominations for the 2027 Class of Fellows will open in spring 2027.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)