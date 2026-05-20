SITC Announces Keynote Speakers Dr. Ton Schumacher and Dr. Catherine J. Wu at its 41st Annual Meeting

The largest cancer immunotherapy conference featuring the latest research in immuno-oncology

MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is proud to announce Ton Schumacher, PhD from the Netherlands Cancer Institute as the Keynote Speaker at its 41st Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2026) with his presentation "T Cell Recognition of Human Cancer: 'Cracking the Code' ". SITC also hosts Catherine J. Wu, MD from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as the 2026 recipient of the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship, the society's most prestigious award and which honors those who have been pioneers in their work and made a notable impact on the field of cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Wu will also give a presentation as a part of this award. The title of her presentation is, "Getting Off the Rollercoaster: Personalized Cancer Vaccines Come of Age."

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 41st Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs logo

As the largest conference focused solely on cancer immunotherapy, SITC 2026 will feature innovative research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and ample opportunities for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. The meeting also includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry.

"SITC is once again bringing together the entire immuno-oncology (IO) ecosystem to present the most cutting-edge research at its Annual Meeting." remarked Ryan J. Sullivan, MD and 2026 Annual Program Committee Chair. "The meeting will explore the latest IO research including the opportunities with AI, personalized and off-the-shelf cancer vaccines, next generation bispecific and much more. With more than 1,300 expected abstract submissions, SITC 2026 will bring in-depth coverage across all stages of scientific discovery and clinical application to bring the latest IO treatment options to patients across the globe."

Visit www.sitcancer.org/2026 for the latest updates and to register for SITC's 41st Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, being held from Nov. 4–8, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ. Virtual participation is also available. Visit www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.

SITC 2026 attendees will:

Participate in key scientific sessions focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field

Learn about cutting-edge research via oral abstract presentations and poster presentations – the 40 th Anniversary Annual Meeting had over 1,300 abstract submissions

Anniversary Annual Meeting had over 1,300 abstract submissions Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our exhibit hall

Earn continuing education credits

Connect with other SITC 2026 attendees from around the world

Registration is now open for SITC 2026. Also, abstract submissions for Regular and Early Career Investigator Award Abstracts are open until June 25, 2026. All accepted submissions will publish in a supplement on the society's official journal – Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)