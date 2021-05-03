Site Selection's Prosperity Cup Ranks Ohio Fourth Most Competitive State in U.S.

"Ohio's consistent high rankings in economic development demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our workforce and companies," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We are committed to continuing investments in innovation, infrastructure and talent development within a business-friendly environment."

The Prosperity Cup Rankings are based on an index of 10 criteria, including project, capex and job creation data from Site Selection and data from the Tax Foundation, ACT and Beacon Hill Institute.

"Ohio's economy is emerging as a leader in the Midwest, making it highly attractive for business, capital and talent fleeing the coasts and overseas," said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "With a diverse economy, low cost of living, skilled workforce, and a strategic location near 60 percent of the American and Canadian market, Ohio is poised to be the go-to location in the Midwest as businesses re-shore critical industries and rebuild the national supply chain."

In addition, JobsOhio regional network partners One Columbus and REDI Cincinnati were recognized with Mac Conway Awards for Excellence in Economic Development, which are awarded to the top 25 local and regional U.S. economic development groups based on an index of corporate job creation and facility-related capital investment data calculated both cumulatively and per capita.

"There may never have been a more challenging year than was 2020 for those who work in the vital field of economic development," said Site Selection Senior Editor Gary Daughters. "As businesses reeled and supply chains shuddered, this singular group of professionals stepped forward to help steer communities through the pandemic, the battle against which remains unfinished."

Site Selection magazine, published by Conway Inc., delivers expansion planning information to 45,000 executives of fast-growing firms. The senior publication in the development field, Site Selection is also available online.

