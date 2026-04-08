Sitecore recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today announced it is a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms and positioned farthest along the Completeness of Vision axis of the Quadrant among the vendors evaluated. Sitecore attributes this recognition to how it approaches content marketing: as a governed, end‑to‑end system that helps global enterprises scale across channels and digital surfaces with clarity and control, delivering the brand integrity and narrative accuracy that most effectively reaches audiences. This is made possible by SitecoreAI, an omnichannel marketing platform which brings together everything marketers need to plan, build, and optimize digital experiences.

As marketing teams face pressure to produce more content for digital channels and AI‑driven discovery, Gartner notes a clear shift away from isolated tools toward platforms that can orchestrate content operations autonomously. Sitecore's approach focuses on giving enterprises a single platform to plan, create, deliver, and manage content at scale, with governance and accountability built in from the start. Because AI is treated as part of the operating model, its capabilities are included as part of the platform, without additional credits or token-based constraints.

"Sitecore is proud to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner, and grateful to the global community of customers and partners with whom we share this moment," said Eric Stine, Chief Executive Officer of Sitecore. "We were founded at the dawn of the internet with a simple belief: that technology could help brands reach, engage, and serve people better. That belief hasn't changed in more than 25 years — but the world around it has, many times over. I believe our position furthest to the right on Completeness of Vision reflects more than just how we're leading the market to what's next, but that we're building that future in partnership with customers and agencies, helping them navigate change responsibly at enterprise scale."

"At LGI Homes, performance comes down to how quickly and clearly we can connect customers with the right information," said Hayden Clark, VP of Marketing at LGI Homes. "We are consistently focused on driving an industry-leading customer experience for first-time homebuyers across the country, and partnering with an industry leading platform in Sitecore gives us the ability to manage content and customer experiences more efficiently. By bringing structure and consistency to our content, we have been able to increase engagement, drive stronger conversion, and operate with greater speed and precision across our digital channels."

"Most marketing teams are not struggling to produce content. They're struggling to make it coherent," said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "We've all gotten used to producing more, moving faster, and hoping it holds together. But customers don't experience it that way. They see fragments across search, social, and AI, and they decide quickly if it makes sense or not. The platforms that help teams manage this reality with confidence are what Gartner is recognizing in this category."

Access the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms report here. You can also join us during this webinar on April 22 to turn Gartner's insights into clear, practical actions to drive better results with AI and content.

Sitecore perspective on being named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms

A Gartner Magic Quadrant™ is a visual tool backed by a rigorous methodology that provides a graphical comparative positioning of technology and service providers in a specific market. It evaluates vendors based on two key criteria: Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner, "Leaders possess capabilities across nearly all product requirements, most notably related to content strategy, editorial planning, workflow and performance metrics. These strengths allow clients to customize the platforms to support unique business processes using AI. Leaders have solidified their market position and possess recognized strengths, each with one or two differentiators that make them competitively distinct. Leaders manage growing businesses and deliver on progressive roadmaps."

Sitecore brings digital asset management (DAM), content operations, and product content management into a single system, so teams can plan, create, manage, and distribute content from one place. The platform is designed to be both composable and easy to use, giving organizations the flexibility to configure workflows and integrate with existing systems, while providing a consistent, intuitive experience for marketers and content teams.

With SitecoreAI, teams can design and run multi-step workflows that automate research, content creation, localization, and optimization. These workflows operate within defined guardrails, ensuring that speed does not come at the expense of quality, compliance, or brand consistency. Because of that structure, teams can create, adapt, and deliver content across channels, including AI-driven experiences, without losing accuracy or control.

This approach is already being applied by global enterprises managing high volumes of content across industries and geographies, including G4S, LGI Homes, Nord Anglia, Colt Data Centre Services, Beyond Now, and PulteGroup. Sitecore is supported by an active global community of developers, partners, and customers who build on the platform, share best practices, and contribute directly to how it evolves. In 2026, Sitecore recognized 213 Most Valuable Professionals for their work advancing real-world use of the platform, reflecting the depth and engagement of this community.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Management Platforms, Jeff Cohen, Rene Cizio, Jess Walker, 2 April 2026.

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About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel — websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

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SOURCE Sitecore