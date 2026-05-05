Sitecore Taps Leading Digital Agency Americaneagle.com to Strengthen Managed Cloud Offering

MANCHESTER, N.H. and DES PLAINES, Ill., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore today announced an enhancement to its Managed Cloud Infrastructure offering for hosting On-Premise versions of its' software, combining the strength of Sitecore's software with best-in-class operational support of Americaneagle.com, a leading digital agency and long-standing Sitecore Platinum Partner. Under this agreement, Americaneagle.com will provide operational support for the infrastructure layer of Sitecore Managed Cloud, helping maintain platform availability and support a seamless customer experience.

"The world's most ambitious brands trust Sitecore to reach, engage and serve their customers every day using our multi-award-winning SaaS products and our On-Premise software. For many of these On-Premise customers, we are also their hosting provider, as part of our Managed Cloud offering," said Dave Tilbury, Chief Operating Officer of Sitecore. "This partnership with Americaneagle.com, a Sitecore Platinum Partner and 2025 Partner of the Year, brings additional expertise focused on the support operations specifically for that Managed Cloud Hosting Infrastructure. We are strengthening how we deliver the service and reinforcing the performance, reliability, and consistency our customers depend on every day. Customers continue to work with Sitecore as they always have, with the same platform and support experience they rely on today."

Americaneagle.com has over 30 years of experience delivering enterprise hosting. They have guided global enterprises through complex platform implementations and managing those environments long after launch with the full-stack expertise of a team that both builds and runs Sitecore. Americaneagle.com supports a broad range of enterprises, from industrial manufacturers to heavily regulated banks, insurers, healthcare providers, and global brands.

"After more than a decade of close collaboration, this new milestone in our partnership with Sitecore reflects the trust built through deep platform expertise and consistent execution," said Mike Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com. "We're excited to apply our experience running complex managed environments to help Sitecore customers operate with confidence."

"Managed cloud operations require discipline, scale, and deep platform expertise," said Jon Price, Vice President, Sitecore Practice at Americaneagle.com. "We have built our business around delivering exactly that. As a long-standing Sitecore partner, we understand the platform, the customers, and the expectations. Our focus is to deliver consistent, high-quality operations that customers can rely on."

The impact is already visible for Sitecore Managed Cloud customers running large-scale environments, including United Airlines.

"We have over 180,000 team members who depend on our employee portal for mission‑critical tasks every day," said Darius Florczyk, Manager of IT Application Development at United Airlines. "There is no margin for downtime or inconsistency. That's why Americaneagle.com's deepening partnership with Sitecore is so important to us—it reinforces the operational backbone behind our Sitecore platform and ensures it can perform reliably under constant demand. With Americaneagle.com working closely alongside Sitecore to support and monitor our environment, critical ticket alerts have been reduced by more than 90%. The 24/7 oversight and expertise behind the platform give our teams the confidence and stability they need to operate reliably, day in and day out."

Sitecore marked its 25th anniversary in April. To hear about the collaboration between Sitecore and Americaneagle.com, click here.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel — websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding our clients' goals. Offering unparalleled flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to successfully partner with businesses in any industry, from Fortune 500 enterprises to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, multi-channel retailers, and more.

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SOURCE Sitecore