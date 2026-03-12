SitecoreAI Recognized by Industry Experts and Practitioners as a Proven Platform for Marketing Teams to Reach, Engage, and Serve Customers

Wins eight 2026 CMS Critic Awards, ranks among G2's 2026 Best Web CMS Products, and receives a Two-Star Technology DaVinci Award

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers are discovering and evaluating brands through AI tools, search results, and social feeds long before they reach a website. For marketing teams, that shift raises a simple challenge: how to create relevant content, effectively personalize it for the intended audience, and keep it accurate everywhere it appears. In that environment, enterprise adoption and third-party recognition provide a signal about which marketing platforms can successfully support that work at scale.

Sitecore today announced that it won across all eight categories in which it was nominated in the 14th Annual CMS Critic Awards, including Best Enterprise CMS, Best Headless CMS, Best DXP, Best Content Marketing Platform (CMP), Best Digital Asset Management (DAM) System, Best Customer Data Platform (CDP), Best e-Commerce Solution, and Best AI Solution. Additionally, SitecoreAI with Studio received a Two-Star Technology DaVinci Award and ranked among G2's 2026 Best Web CMS Products.

For marketing teams evaluating long-term platforms, recognition from community practitioners, verified customers, and independent judges signal that SitecoreAI is proven in real-world use and built to handle the complexity of modern marketing.

Why Recognition for SitecoreAI Matters

The CMS Critic Awards are decided through community voting by practitioners, developers, and marketers who build and run digital experiences every day. G2's Best Software Awards are based on verified customer reviews and market presence data across more than 179,000 vendors, with only 0.63% earning placement on 2026 award lists. The DaVinci Awards are judged by an independent global panel of technology experts who assess enterprise impact, architectural maturity, and integration.

Together, these distinctions reflect validation from peers, customers, and industry experts.

The categories recognized map directly to the systems marketing teams depend on: Enterprise CMS, Headless CMS, DXP, CMP, DAM, CDP, Commerce, and AI. These are the core capabilities required to plan, create, manage, personalize, and activate content across channels. G2's Web CMS ranking reflects customer satisfaction with usability and performance, while the DaVinci Award evaluates enterprise readiness and long-term platform design.

Collectively, this recognition signals strength across the full marketing technology stack — from content operations and asset management to customer data, personalization, and AI — areas where teams need governance, consistency, and scale to reach, engage, and serve customers effectively.

What's New: Recognition Follows Global Expansion and Broader Access to SitecoreAI

Since launching the platform late 2025, global brands including G4S, Nord Anglia, Colt Data Centre Services, Beyond Now, and PulteGroup have selected SitecoreAI. In March 2026, Sitecore announced sovereign deployments of SitecoreAI in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, enabling customers to run AI and cloud workloads in-country with required data residency, low latency, and alignment with local regulatory frameworks.

As adoption grows and access expands, independent recognition reinforces the platform's credibility.

Executive and Customer Commentary

"What makes this recognition meaningful is where it comes from," said Eric Stine, Chief Executive Officer at Sitecore. "The CMS Critic Awards reflect votes from the community, G2 is based on verified customer reviews, and the DaVinci Award comes from independent industry judges. Together, they signal trust — and that trust belongs to the practitioners, developers, marketers, customers, and partners who build real experiences with Sitecore. SitecoreAI helps orchestrate the work of marketing, making it easy, empowering and impactful. It helps brands stay visible in the places where discovery and decisions happen. And it creates moments of connection with customers, converting them into lifelong fans. We are proud to support the teams who rely on Sitecore to protect and grow their brands wherever customers engage."

"Like a lot of companies, we have been testing AI adoption in several areas of our global business, but without governance and executive buy-in it remained experimental. We needed a practical way to turn AI into day-to-day marketing output and results," Mary Ellen Grom, Executive Director, Global Marketing & Corporate Communications at AFL. "With Sitecore, we can build personalized content, test what performs, and help our customers and teams do more without losing quality or control."

"SitecoreAI with Studio is a powerful evolution of enterprise digital experience management. The submission clearly articulated how agentic AI workflows and governed extensibility can deliver meaningful operational gains for global enterprises," said Annabelle Whittall, Chief Operating Officer at The DaVinci Awards Chief. "The DaVinci Awards® judges were particularly impressed by the architectural maturity and seamless integration into an existing cloud ecosystem. Strong commercial growth and credible enterprise validation reinforced the strength of the application. Sitecore has been awarded two-star status by The DaVinci Awards® in recognition of its differentiated innovation and proven market impact. This distinction reflects a solution that meaningfully advances enterprise AI enablement."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Sitecore. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

"Consumers increasingly form opinions in places a brand doesn't fully control – AI answers, search results, feeds, marketplaces, partner ecosystems – often before anyone ever reaches a website," said Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Chief Marketing Officer at Sitecore. "For Sitecore, the work doesn't stop when an award or a category is won. It continues in every release, every implementation, every support interaction, and every decision about where the product goes next."

To learn more about SitecoreAI, visit sitecore.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the CMS Critic Awards and which categories did Sitecore win? Since 2012, the CMS Critic Awards have celebrated excellence across the CMS community, honoring vendors for their innovation and service. Each year, they recognize a single winner in a variety of industry-specific categories such as Best Cloud CMS, Best DXP, Best Headless CMS, and more – and share the results across media. Sitecore has won across eight categories including: Best Enterprise CMS, Best Headless CMS, Best DXP, Best Content Marketing Platform (CMP), Best Digital Asset Management (DAM) System, Best Customer Data Platform (CDP), Best e-Commerce Solution, and Best AI Solution.

How does G2 determine its Best Software rankings? As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Their Best Software Awards are powered by a proprietary algorithm that analyzes verified user reviews and market presence. To even be eligible, a product must have a significant volume of high-quality, authentic peer reviews. Sitecore's ranking among the Best Web CMS products is notable as only 0.63% of the 179,500+ vendors on G2 earned a spot on these lists for 2026.

What are the DaVinci Awards, and what does Sitecore's Two-Star status mean? The DaVinci Awards is an international body that recognizes outstanding feats of innovation across business and technology. Operated by the team behind the renowned Cloud Awards (established in 2011), they use a global panel of experts to certify products. SitecoreAI with Studio received a Two-Star Technology DaVinci Award, a distinction reserved for solutions that demonstrate significant enterprise impact, mature design, and seamless cloud integration.

Who is SitecoreAI right for? SitecoreAI is the omnichannel marketing platform of choice for large, global, multi‑brand companies with extensive catalogues, complex or regulated products or massive end markets. They compete on experience to increase sales and client retention, outperform their peers, and protect and grow their brand. Early adopters like GoTo Technologies have reported a 78% surge in organic trial conversions and a projected 60-70% reduction in infrastructure costs.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel — websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About The DaVinci Awards®

The DaVinci Awards is an international online awards body recognizing outstanding feats of innovation, or achievements, in the fields of business, technology, products, and lifestyle & culture. Nominations are accepted all year around from individuals, teams, organizations, or products & services.

Nominations are judged by a global panel of experts in their fields, with winners earning either a 1-star, 2-star, or 3-star certification.

The awards were founded and operated by the team behind The Cloud Awards, an internationally renowned awards body which has been recognizing excellence in cloud computing since 2011.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

