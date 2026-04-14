SiteGround Launches All-in-One Ecommerce Platform for Small Businesses

The new integrated solution eliminates complexities and cuts the time to open an online store.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteGround.com, a platform helping small businesses build, host, and grow online, announced the launch of SiteGround Ecommerce - a fully integrated service that gives business owners everything they need to start selling online.

SiteGround Ecommerce covers the full scope of running an ecommerce website on a single, unified platform: accepting payments, configuring shipping, calculating taxes, and managing orders and inventory. Built-in marketing and AI tools help store owners get found, convert visitors, and grow, without stitching together plugins or third-party services.

Ecommerce continues to accelerate, yet small businesses still face disproportionately high barriers to selling online. Launching a store typically requires spending significant time learning overly complex platforms, cobbling together fragmented plugins and services, or hiring expensive outside experts.

SiteGround Ecommerce sets a new standard. Built on the company's two decades of experience of working alongside small business owners, the platform consolidates what previously required multiple tools into one streamlined experience, shortening the path from idea to first sale to a matter of hours.

"We've been helping small businesses for more than 20 years and despite the many ecommerce tools and services that have emerged during that time, too many businesses still fail to launch their online stores," said Reneta Tsankova, COO of SiteGround. "SiteGround Ecommerce is our answer to that problem - a solution that removes the friction, cuts the time to launch, and successfully gets their shops online."

SiteGround Ecommerce is available now at siteground.com with a free 14-day trial.

About SiteGround

SiteGround is an all-in-one platform, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to build, host, and grow their online presence. Drawing on its 20-year legacy as an industry-leading web hosting provider, SiteGround brings together high-performance hosting with AI-powered tools, including website creation, ecommerce, AI app builder, AI Studio, and email marketing – all designed to help businesses thrive in the digital world. The same enterprise-grade technology and exceptional support that earned the trust of 3+ million domains now power a complete digital ecosystem for modern businesses.

SOURCE SiteGround