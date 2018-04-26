Siteimprove Releases New SEO Product

Siteimprove SEO provides companies and organizations a structured approach to SEO that makes it easier for digital managers and their teams to take on the important and complex challenge of increasing online visibility to connect with more potential customers and users.

"In today's digital world, search engines are an absolute necessity in selling to, or communicating with, potential customers," said Morten Ebbesen, CEO of Siteimprove. "After all, what's the point of creating high quality digital content if no one pays attention to what happens after you click 'publish'? That's why having a smart approach to SEO is just as important as developing good content."

Siteimprove SEO empowers users to audit the search engine readiness of their website using nearly 70 different checks divided into four categories: Technical, Content, User Experience and Mobile. The results from these checks are translated into an overall SEO score. Based on this data, users receive practical and actionable recommendations.

Through a direct integration of Google's Search Console, Siteimprove SEO helps companies understand how customers find their websites through the world's most popular search engine. Understanding which queries and terms lead to an appearance in search results helps companies better understand their audience while discovering new, traffic-driving keywords.

Siteimprove SEO also utilizes Activity Plans: customizable workflows that merge different data that would otherwise be pulled from five different SEO tools into one place. This organization of competitor analysis, keyword monitoring, content optimization and more allows digital teams to work smarter and more efficiently across responsibilities, departments and regions.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove transforms the way organizations manage and deliver their digital presence. With the Siteimprove Intelligence Platform, you gain complete visibility and deep insights into what matters, empowering you and your team to outperform the status quo with certainty every day. With more than 6,500 customers worldwide, Siteimprove serves dozens of markets from offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Minneapolis, Oslo, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Vienna. For more information, visit siteimprove.com.

