Sitejabber Celebrates 50,000 Businesses on its Jabio Review Marketing Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitejabber, the leading destination for customer reviews of businesses, today celebrates a momentous first half of 2024. The company recently achieved two important milestones: 50,000 businesses on its Jabio review marketing platform and more than 10 million reviews on its consumer review platform.

"Authentic customer reviews are the critical building blocks of every modern brand," said Michael Lai, CEO and co-founder of Sitejabber. "Businesses need to stand out among competitors, and high-quality customer reviews provide an opportunity to do just that. We're thrilled to be able to help a quickly growing number of great businesses connect with smart customers from around the world using the power of reviews."

According to InMoment's Online Reputation Benchmarks Report for 2024, up to 94% of customers say a negative review or social media comment has convinced them to avoid a company. Sitejabber builds trust and transparency between businesses and customers with its customer reviews website and Jabio, its industry-leading B2B SaaS Review Marketing Platform.

Notable new brands adopting the Jabio platform this year include Fanatics, Ibotta, TextNow, JustAnswer, and CarID. The company also expanded its partnership ecosystem with companies like Zinrelo and TrustedSite.

To learn more about Sitejabber and how it can help businesses manage reviews, please visit https://www.sitejabber.com/business.

Founded in 2007, Silicon Valley-based Sitejabber is a top-ranking business reviews site. The brand is powered by Jabio, a proprietary AI-enabled technology and award-winning review management platform that uses real reviews to inspire discovery and create connections between businesses and millions of buyers.

Over 50,000 registered organizations use Jabio to manage and promote customer reviews of their company and products – thereby showcasing their value, obtaining actionable feedback and driving measurable customer growth. Jabio is also the only review platform to be both funded by the US government's National Science Foundation and an official Google review partner.

