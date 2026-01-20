SiteOne Landscape Supply Named Official Landscape Supply Partner of the United Soccer League

Multi-year agreement combines national brand visibility, team activations, and community field enhancement programs

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteOne Landscape Supply, the nation's largest wholesale supplier for the green industry, is now the Official Landscape Supply Partner of the United Soccer League (USL). The multi-year agreement spans all major USL properties and combines national brand visibility, team-level activations, and community programs that support field enhancements and the continued growth of soccer nationwide.

SiteOne will appear in more than 100 nationally broadcast or streamed USL matches each season through field-level LED signage, with additional exposure across USL's digital platforms. Each year, SiteOne will also activate a team-level partnership with a featured USL club, including in-stadium signage, public address announcements, digital content, player appearances and hospitality experiences for local engagement in key markets.

In addition to the brand visibility opportunities, SiteOne will also work closely with the USL and its clubs to support field enhancement efforts and provide resources to organizations that are expanding access to soccer. Among the initiatives of the partnership is "Rebuild the Field," a program that will identify and refurbish soccer fields in need of restoration within the communities that host a USL team.

"The passion USL fans bring to soccer is similar to the passion we at SiteOne feel for the green industry," said Shannon Versaggi, Chief Marketing Officer at SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Partnering with the USL allows us to connect with communities across the country to create vibrant spaces for athletes of all levels to play."

Beyond its community investment, SiteOne will also join the league's Preferred Supplier Program, which brings together "Best In Class" companies that provide products and services to professional sports teams and stadium developers. This collaboration helps ensure that fields across the league continue to meet the evolving standards of professional play.

"One of the most important elements to our teams' success is the quality of their pitch, and we're thrilled to have SiteOne join as a partner to work collaboratively with our clubs to ensure their fields are well maintained and meet industry standards," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development. "We're also grateful for SiteOne's commitment to making soccer more accessible in our USL communities."

The agreement begins in the 2026 season and runs through 2028, with programs and activations launching in collaboration with clubs in markets across the USL's national footprint.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply is the only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. www.SiteOne.com

About United Soccer League:

Founded in 1986, the United Soccer League is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, impacting more than 200 communities nationwide. It is the first and only organization to offer a complete youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. The USL operates four men's leagues: the newly announced top-tier professional Division I league, the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One (Division III) and USL League Two (pre-professional). On the women's side, it oversees the Gainbridge Super League (Division I), which launched in 2024, and the USL W League, the country's top pre-professional women's league. The USL also runs the USL Academy and USL Youth programs to support talent development and youth engagement.

With long-term media rights deals across CBS Sports, ESPN, TUDN, and Peacock, the USL is the most accessible soccer league in the country.

