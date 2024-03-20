Sitero's IRB is Proud to Announce Full AAHRPP Accreditation

MIAMI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Sitero's IRB has received full accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP). This significant achievement underscores Sitero's steadfast commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in clinical research.

Being accredited by AAHRPP provides assurances to research participants, researchers, sponsors, government regulators, and the general public and signifies that an organization's IRB prioritizes excellence above all else. It reflects our adherence to rigorous standards and best practices in research ethics, data integrity, and participant confidentiality.

"We are very proud to achieve full AAHRPP accreditation, as it validates our commitment to excellence in human subjects research," says Sarah Ziegler, Ph.D., Vice President of Research Compliance at Sitero. "This accreditation reflects our dedication to fostering a culture of ethical research and ensuring the highest standards of participant protection."

At Sitero, we provide cutting-edge IRB services that distinguish us from other providers in the field. Our innovative approach, centered around advanced technology, uncompromising ethics, and transparent pricing, sets us apart. In addition, our proprietary Sitero Mentor IRB software revolutionizes the IRB submission and review process.

"At Sitero, our mission is to propel clinical research forward with a next-generation, technology-enabled delivery model driven by innovation and a steadfast commitment to ethical excellence," says Sankesh Abbhi, CEO of Sitero. "This accreditation is a result of the collective efforts of our research compliance team, IRB Board Members, and other stakeholders who share our commitment to advancing ethical research practices."

As we celebrate this accomplishment, we reaffirm our commitment to conducting research with integrity, transparency, and respect for human subjects. We remain dedicated to making meaningful contributions to scientific knowledge while prioritizing the protection and welfare of research participants.

Furthermore, this accreditation underscores our long-term investment and commitment to becoming the leading IRB in the industry, as we continue to prioritize advancements in technology to better protect patients and further elevate the standards of ethical research practices.

About Sitero

Sitero is a next-generation, clinical research partner that helps the life science industry get treatments to market safer and faster through tech-forward services that streamline research. Sitero's clinical, drug safety, biosafety, and ethical review services drive compliance and innovation for more than 200 customers worldwide. Sitero partners with clinical trial sponsors across therapeutic areas and from early-phase studies through late-phase and post-market research. Sitero combines the expertise of a tenured team with a nimble, innovative approach to clinical research. Sitero has offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at sitero.com and on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/siterollc.

