Sitetracker, Inc. Announces Updates to Sitetracker Project and Asset Management Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume, repeatable projects for critical infrastructure businesses, today announced it has updated its platform to provide customers AI-driven predictive reporting and dashboarding through Salesforce Einstein Analytics. With this change, Sitetracker customers are now able to gather specific, deep, and up-to-the-minute strategic actionable insights on how they deploy and maintain critical infrastructure.

Sitetracker Project and Asset Management integrated with Einstein Analytics

Already being leveraged by leaders in financial services, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, retail, and the public sector, Sitetracker's integration of Salesforce Einstein into its AppExchange solution is now available to critical infrastructure providers around the globe.

Comments on the News

"Our team of Sitetracker experts configure Einstein dashboards efficiently, understanding and tailoring to each customer's unique business needs while developing industry best practices that we can share with our customers," said Mike Di Modugno , VP of Solution Delivery at Sitetracker. "By understanding which vendors will deliver the best results, predicting turnaround times on key milestones like permitting, and accurately forecasting closeout dates, our customers can have both easier and deeper insights into their most important revenue drivers."

"We are excited that Sitetracker is continuing to innovate by adopting and developing AI-based solutions to enhance high-volume project and work management," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

"We've invested hundreds of thousands of hours developing Sitetracker on top of the Salesforce platform, transforming the daily operations of our 25,000-plus users," said Tim May, CTO & Co-Founder of Sitetracker. "Adding artificial intelligence via Einstein is the next step in our journey to continuously enhance our solution and provide customers access to cutting-edge technologies. Innovations like Einstein will improve both their business processes and their balance sheets. I'm excited to continue delivering these transformative analytic solutions to our fast-growing customers this year and in the years ahead."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Einstein and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Sitetracker, Inc.

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

