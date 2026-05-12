SiteZeus Reinvents Site Selection Software with Atlas Launch

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SiteZeus announced the complete reinvention of its flagship site selection platform, SiteZeus Locate. The release, titled Atlas, transforms how real estate and development teams assess, compare, and select sites for multi-unit and franchise expansion. This release reimagines every layer of the SiteZeus Locate experience — from the user interface and the data and analytics that power it, to the core workflows expansion teams run every day.

For years, site selection has meant juggling disconnected tools and drowning in data — broker emails for listings, spreadsheets for analysis, dashboards for forecasts, screenshots for committee decks — leaving real estate and development teams stuck in analysis paralysis. This release replaces that with a single end-to-end platform, with conversational AI woven throughout so teams can move directly from question to action.

"The biggest barrier to effective site selection hasn't been a lack of data — it's been too much of it, pointing in too many directions," said Sean Ryan, CEO of SiteZeus. "Atlas flips that. Your team asks a question grounded in their real estate expertise and gets back the charts, the narrative, and the why — ready to walk into a real estate committee. The same SiteZeus Locate platform our customers have trusted for years has been rebuilt for how their teams actually make decisions today."

A new shape for site selection software

At the center of the Atlas release are new use cases that, until now, have never existed in any site selection platform.

Ask Zeus anything. An AI assistant built into the platform that answers the questions expansion teams ask every day. Pull up a market, compare a candidate site against existing locations, dig into the demographics behind a forecast, or look across the full portfolio — and get back executive summaries, charts, and side-by-side visual comparisons instead of walls of text. Conversations carry context, so each follow-up builds on the last.

An AI assistant built into the platform that answers the questions expansion teams ask every day. Pull up a market, compare a candidate site against existing locations, dig into the demographics behind a forecast, or look across the full portfolio — and get back executive summaries, charts, and side-by-side visual comparisons instead of walls of text. Conversations carry context, so each follow-up builds on the last. Integrated Real Estate Listings. End the broker-driven cycle of receiving listings, copy-pasting addresses, and analyzing them one at a time with active for-sale and for-lease inventory plotted directly on the map alongside SiteZeus analytics. Teams filter by property type, status, square footage, price, and lease rate; one-click site analysis runs the full forecast on any listing. Recently sold and leased properties double as live comps.

End the broker-driven cycle of receiving listings, copy-pasting addresses, and analyzing them one at a time with active for-sale and for-lease inventory plotted directly on the map alongside SiteZeus analytics. Teams filter by property type, status, square footage, price, and lease rate; one-click site analysis runs the full forecast on any listing. Recently sold and leased properties double as live comps. Automated territory generation. A national territory-builder takes a brand's actual transaction data and target criteria — customer segments, owner-occupied homes, age, income, or any combination — and automatically carves the U.S. into balanced, equal-opportunity territories. Territories can be continuously re-optimized to keep the unsold inventory plan current as territories sell.

A national territory-builder takes a brand's actual transaction data and target criteria — customer segments, owner-occupied homes, age, income, or any combination — and automatically carves the U.S. into balanced, equal-opportunity territories. Territories can be continuously re-optimized to keep the unsold inventory plan current as territories sell. Chat-driven reporting. Every chat response is a reusable widget that flows into a custom, savable report. Real estate managers and analysts build their own templates through conversation rather than waiting on an analyst or a static template.

Beyond the new use cases, the Atlas release brings material upgrades to the core capabilities expansion teams already use every day:

Improved white space analysis. Surface growth opportunities and underserved markets across the country.

Surface growth opportunities and underserved markets across the country. Richer data visualization. Traffic patterns, demographics, and the variables driving any individual forecast all rendered as charts — making every number explainable.

Traffic patterns, demographics, and the variables driving any individual forecast all rendered as charts — making every number explainable. Advanced site filtering. Narrow a long candidate list quickly to focus on the most relevant sites.

Narrow a long candidate list quickly to focus on the most relevant sites. Heat mapping on any shape, any attribute. Visualize density across drive-times, custom polygons, or any boundary, layered with any data attribute.

Visualize density across drive-times, custom polygons, or any boundary, layered with any data attribute. National-scale shapes engine. Render 30,000+ U.S. zip codes simultaneously without losing fidelity.

Render 30,000+ U.S. zip codes simultaneously without losing fidelity. Customizable A–F scorecards. Turn each team's selection criteria into a repeatable, defensible grade.

Turn each team's selection criteria into a repeatable, defensible grade. Browser-style tabs and split-screen comparisons. Keep multiple sites and analyses in view at once.

Keep multiple sites and analyses in view at once. Full mobile functionality. Bring the full platform into the field with no desktop-only features.

To see everything coming with the Atlas Launch live and in action, schedule a one-on-one demo at sitezeus.com/schedule-a-demo.

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus helps multi-unit brands make faster, more confident expansion decisions — powered by explainable AI, purpose-built for real estate and development teams. Through the company's complete product suite — SiteZeus Locate, SiteZeus Build, and SiteZeus Sell — teams are fully supported through their entire expansion journey: identifying white space, forecasting site-level revenue, designing equitable territories, and managing the path from lease signing to grand opening. SiteZeus serves multi-unit and franchise brands across the United States. Learn more at sitezeus.com.

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SOURCE SiteZeus