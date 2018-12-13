SiteZeus Reveals New Location Intelligence Platform for Emerging Brands and Brokers

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteZeus® is pleased to announce the release of its latest platform, Savvy. This artificial intelligence-powered GIS solution gives brands and brokers access to comprehensive location data as a scalable first step to sophisticated location strategy.

"One of the exciting things about Savvy is that it gives emerging brands and real estate brokers the same market data that large national and international multi-unit brands with 300-plus units are using to grow and optimize their portfolios," said Hannibal Baldwin, SiteZeus Co-Founder.

Savvy fills a void in the standard GIS marketplace by providing a cloud-based solution that offers strong comparative analytics packaged in a user-friendly interface. The platform makes it easy to digest and visualize vast amounts of data in a real-time setting to evaluate any site under consideration. Brands and brokers can leverage site-specific data as well as additional data from the Olympus Data Exchange, SiteZeus' proprietary data stack. Users can visualize data, such as day-parted traffic counts, mobile movement, population density, social psychographics, and competitive sales.

Savvy offers a way to tie demographic data, site attribute data and competitive data to revenue success and revenue potential with descriptive correlation relationships. Essentially, brands have a clearer picture of the location criteria or site characteristics that are more – or less – impactful on revenue success. In addition, Savvy helps users to identify and collect additional data that will be relevant when they are ready to take that next step in advanced location analysis with a predictive intelligence platform, such as SiteZeus' Synergy.

To schedule a live demonstration of Savvy, click here: https://sitezeus.com/schedule-a-demo/

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus® is a location intelligence technology company that delivers cloud-based site selection solutions for multi-unit brick and mortar brands, brokers and developers. Our location intelligence platform is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to create fast, accurate and transparent predictive modeling. Brands today can leverage between the entry level Savvy product or enterprise solution Synergy to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. Our cutting-edge dynamic models combine a brand's own unique location and revenue data with pre-aggregated data sourced from world-class data partners to provide the best analytical insight for our users. For more info on how SiteZeus' custom predictive models can help grow your company, contact us at info@sitezeus.com.

SOURCE SiteZeus

Related Links

http://www.sitezeus.com

