SitusAMC Elevates Andrew Smith to Head of Operations in Servicing & Asset Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, a leading provider of innovative and trusted solutions supporting the lifecycle of real estate finance, today announced the promotion of Andrew Smith to Senior Director, Head of Operations within the company's Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Servicing & Asset Management (SAM) division, effective September 22, 2025. In this role, Mr. Smith will oversee SAM's operational verticals, including loan and collateral operations, treasury functions, and credit analytics. Mr. Smith will report to Amanda Dugat, Managing Director, Head of Servicing & Asset Management.

Mr. Smith joined SitusAMC in 2020 through the acquisition of Cohen Financial and has since played a pivotal role in shaping the firm's servicing strategy. With over 18 years of experience in third-party commercial real estate servicing, he brings deep expertise in operations, treasury, credit, and finance. Most recently, Mr. Smith led the Strategic Planning function within SAM, focusing on improving data and process transparency while driving stronger financial performance across the platform.

"We're excited to see Andrew step into this expanded leadership role," said Anne Jablonski, Head of CRE. "His strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to innovation have been instrumental as we continue to enhance our servicing operations."

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Andrew and have seen firsthand the impact of his leadership," said Ms. Dugat. "He has played a key role in shaping our servicing operations and empowering teams to deliver exceptional results. I'm thrilled to work alongside Andrew step as we continue to deliver differentiated value for our clients."

About Andrew Smith

Mr. Smith has held several leadership roles at SitusAMC, including Director of Strategic Planning and Senior Vice President, Comptroller. Prior to SitusAMC, he held financial and operational roles at SelectQuote and KeyBank Real Estate Capital.

Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance with a concentration in Economics from the University of Kansas and has been recognized for his leadership at Truist through honors such as the Platinum Performance Excellence Award and selection to the elite Insights leadership cohort.

About SitusAMC Servicing & Asset Management

SitusAMC is a premier provider of commercial real estate (CRE) loan servicing and asset management, supporting a portfolio exceeding $459 billion in unpaid principal balance across the U.S. and Europe. Backed by a team of over 600 experienced professionals, SitusAMC specializes in a full spectrum of loan structures—from straightforward to highly complex, including CMBS, CLO, and warehouse loans. The team's expertise spans diverse asset classes such as office, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, and mixed-use properties.

SitusAMC's servicing and asset management team serves as the trusted partner to more than 100 of the most prominent organizations in commercial real estate, including top banks and credit unions, life insurance companies, global asset managers, private equity firms, REITs (both public and private), and warehouse lenders. Our client-centric, tailored approach ensures every portfolio receives the highest level of service and oversight—reinforcing SitusAMC's reputation as a reliable, strategic ally in CRE finance.

