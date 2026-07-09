Sivers Semiconductors Updates Financial Reporting Calendar

KISTA, Sweden, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), today announced updates to its financial reporting calendar as the Company continues to strengthen its financial reporting processes and prepare for future regulatory and US PCAOB audit requirements associated with the dual-listing objective.

Updated Reporting Dates:

Q2 2026 Interim Report: August 27, 2026

Q3 2026 Interim Report: November 26, 2026

Q4 2026 Interim Report: February 25, 2027

This decision reflects management's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting accuracy, transparency, and compliance as the Company continues to mature its internal controls and reporting processes.

"As we continue to scale our business, pursue the dual-listing objective, and execute on our long-term strategy, it is important that our financial reporting processes evolve accordingly," said Vickram Vathulya President & CEO." Taking the additional time to complete our reporting process ensures compliance with the US PCAOB audit standards, as well as the quality, rigor, and transparency expected by shareholders and the broader investment community."

For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

Email: [email protected]

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com (SIVE.ST).

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors