Sivers Semiconductors AB Postpones Publication of Annual Report 2025 Amid Dual Listing Evaluation

Delay follows Ongoing Audit Uplift tied to Evaluation of Potential Nasdaq New York Dual Listing

KISTA, Sweden, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (STO: SIVE) ("Sivers" or the "Company") today announces that the publication of the Company's Annual Report 2025 is postponed from April 27, 2026 to May 15, 2026.

The postponement is due to the ongoing audit uplift of the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2024 and 2025 to align with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards, as previously communicated on April 16, 2026 in connection with the Company's evaluation of a potential dual listing on Nasdaq New York. The audit uplift work requires additional time to complete, and the Board of Directors has concluded that it requires more time to finalize the Annual Report within the originally communicated timeframe.

The Company has informed Nasdaq Stockholm regarding the postponement of the Annual Report.

As a consequence, the Annual General Meeting, previously scheduled for May 27, 2026, will be held on June 15, 2026. A separate notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be issued in due course.

The Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026 will be published on May 20, 2026.

The financial calendar on the Company's website, www.siverssemiconductors.com, has been updated accordingly.

For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Email: [email protected]

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

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Sivers Semiconductors AB Postpones Publication of Annual Report 2025 Amid Dual Listing Evaluation Delay follows Ongoing Audit Uplift tied to Evaluation of Potential Nasdaq New York Dual Listing News Powered by Cision

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