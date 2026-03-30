Sivers Semiconductors Announces Availability of Daybreak™ 5G/6G Advanced ICs For Emerging FR3 Applications

7-15ghz Beamforming Chipsets Unlock $1.3B of New Emerging Serviceable Available Market (SAM) in Base Station and Consumer Premise Equipment (CPE) Segments

KISTA, Sweden, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced general availability of its 7-15GHz Daybreak™ beamforming ICs for emerging 5G/6G FR3 applications as well as multi-function defense arrays. FR3 frequencies are the next frontier for 5G-Advanced and 6G network deployments, combining the benefits of superior propagation at sub-6GHz and wider bandwidths at millimeter-wave frequencies.

While global standardization of the FR3 band is pending, Yole Intelligence 5G/6G market reports estimate a $1.3B SAM in 2030 based on FR3 penetration assumptions in base stations and CPE.

Sivers' DAYBREAK0715 beamforming ICs delivers industry-leading broadband transmit power and efficiency, while also offering state-of-the-art receiver noise figure. The ICs also support integration with external front-end modules.

"Daybreak™ is already getting a lot of interest from several customers," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "This product will accelerate our customer solutions to the market for base stations and CPE devices as the interest in FR3 continues to grow worldwide."

The new chipset was developed under the $6M US Department of Defense (DoD) Microelectronics Commons 5G/6G project awarded to Sivers in 2024 and included Raytheon and Ericsson as partners.

For more information, visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors