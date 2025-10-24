Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), Publishes Interim Report Q3, July - September 2025

Strong Quarter Marked by New Strategic Partnership, Key Leadership Appointments, Product Growth, and Successful Capital Raise to Fuel R&D and Market Expansion

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced another solid quarter with Q3 2025 results demonstrating sustained performance, operational momentum and continued progress in its transformation toward becoming a products-focused company.

Financial Highlights:

Q3 2025 revenue totaled SEK 72.5m, reflecting a 24% increase YoY and a 34% YTD increase over 2024. At constant FX rate, the Q3 growth was even stronger at 34% YoY, and 40% YTD increase over 2024

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 4% YoY and 30% YTD reflecting the company's dedication to strengthening financial performance and advancing long-term strategic priorities

Product revenues for the quarter were 18.9 m SEK, a 15% YoY and 19% YTD increase over 2024 as the company continues its transformation journey toward becoming a product-driven business

SEK, a 15% YoY and 19% YTD increase over 2024 as the company continues its transformation journey toward becoming a product-driven business Total available cash position at the end of Q3 was SEK 87.6m, including cash placed in short-term interest-bearing bank account commitments. During Q3, a $2.5m paydown of our US bank loan was executed and we were also able to retire 50% of our outstanding warrants on the loan

Strategic and Operational Highlights:

Appointment of Heine Thorsgaard as Chief Financial Officer, and Neeraj Chopra as VP of Global Operations & Quality.

Expanded market reach through partnership with POET Technologies on external light sources and engines for both the evolution in Pluggables and the Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) revolution in AI datacenters.

New customer engagements and opportunities highlighted by the company's presence at ECOC 2025.

Increasing technical engagements for the modernization of European SATCOM infrastructure under the IRIS 2 program.

program. Expanded investor geography with our capital raise led by existing institutional Swedish investor and supported by new investors from Poland, Denmark and Norway.

Took decisive action to strengthen the Company's balance sheet by successfully raising new capital to accelerate R&D and increase field coverage, while also reducing debt exposure and outstanding warrants.

Additionally, by placing a portion of the Company's funds into short-term account commitments at our US bank, we are able to maximize our interest gains. These proactive steps not only improved our financial flexibility but also optimized our capital structure for future growth.

"Sivers results year to date reflect the tangible progress we're making in transforming Sivers into a high-performance products company. With continued revenue growth and a 30% improvement in YTD AEBITDA, we are demonstrating that disciplined execution, strong operational focus and targeted strategic investment can drive both long-term value creation and profitability," said Vickram Vathuly, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Momentum across our Wireless and Photonics businesses, from expanding SATCOM engagements under IRIS 2 to advancing new partnerships and readiness for next-generation AI data centers, underscores the strength and differentiation of Sivers technology portfolio. We remain committed to delivering sustainable growth, strengthening our market position and expanding our addressable opportunities as we work to close 2025 on a strong note and look ahead to 2026."

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on October 24 2025 07:00 CET.

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

[email protected]

Company Contact

Vickram Vathulya

CEO

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/sivers-semiconductors-ab--publ--publishes-interim-report-q3--july---september-2025,c4255867

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11695/4255867/3742781.pdf Sivers Interim report Q325_Final-ENG

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors