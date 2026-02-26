Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), Publishes Interim Report Q4, October - December 2025

Record Q4 and Full Year Revenues, Growing Pipeline and Product Revenues, New Sales Leadership, Expansion of Sales Team, and R&D Acceleration

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, hereby announce a strong Q4 2025, demonstrating sustained performance and continued operational momentum. Sivers delivered significant growth in annual revenues and improved AEBITDA.

Fourth quarter October - December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 80.7 m (76.7), equivalent to an increase of 5% YoY. Net sales increased by 17% in constant currency

Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK 10.8 m (15.5), equivalent to a decrease by 30% YoY

Profit/loss before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -20.1 m (9.6)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) was SEK -44.8 m (-10.6)

Profit/loss after tax amounted to SEK -52.6 m (4.4)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -17.5 m (13.0)

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.18 (0.02)

Equity per share amounted to SEK 3.46 (4.98)

January - December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 304.1 m (243.7), equivalent to an increase of 25% YoY. Net sales increased by 33% in constant currency

Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK -10.8 m (-15.6), equivalent to an improvement of 31% YoY

Profit/loss before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -55.7 m (-31.3)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) was SEK -141.3 m (-127.1)

Profit/loss after tax amounted to SEK -186.5 m (-116.3)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -57.2 m (-72.0)

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.69 (-0.49)

Equity per share amounted to SEK 3.46 (4.98)

Financial Highlights:

Q4 2025 revenue totaled SEK 80.7 m, reflecting a 5% increase YoY over a strong Q4 2024, and +25% full year over 2024 despite a weakening dollar. At constant FX rate, the growth was even stronger at +17% YoY, and +33% for the full year

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of SEK +10.8 m. Annual AEBITDA improved by 31% as we continue to drive profitability while continuing to invest in key areas

Q4 product revenues of SEK 21.3 m, a 13% increase QoQ. Annual product revenues of SEK 85.7m represent a YoY increase of 13% at constant FX rate

Total available cash position at the end of Q4 was SEK 43.5 m, including SEK 13.8 m placed in short-term interest-bearing bank account commitments

Strategic and Operational Highlights:

ALL.SPACE reached (Technology Readiness Level) TRL6 with US Army

LIDAR customer to ramp production with Sivers lasers and amplifiers Q4 2026, with potential to deliver cumulative revenues in the range of $28M to $53M over 2026-2030 timeframe

Awarded Strategic ($800K) development contract award from leading U.S. defense contractor

Production PO ($3M) from Tachyon Networks to accelerate next-generation fixed wireless access with 28GHz antenna modules

Strategic partnership ($1.5M) with Doosan to develop leading-edge Ka-band SATCOM antenna panels

Expanded photonics market reach through partnership with POET Technologies to deliver innovative light engines for AI datacenters

Appointed Raymond Biagan as Chief Revenue Officer, Neeraj Chopra as VP of Global Operations strengthening Sivers' Executive Leadership

Expanded global access to Sivers wireless products and evaluation kits through partnership with DigiKey

Opened offices in San Jose, USA and Bangalore, India to expand sales, customer support & R&D

"Our full-year results on revenue growth and improved profitability, underscore the real progress Sivers is making while focusing our investments on high-growth opportunities that accelerate the business," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our opportunity pipeline, a key leading indicator of future revenue growth, grew 64% to $453M in 2025. This is a testament to the strength of the Sivers' technology value proposition as we continue to increase our engagements with more customers in wireless and photonics."

The company's annual report for 2025 will be published during the week starting April 27.

The annual general meeting 2026 is planned for May 27 at the company's headquarters in Kista.

The board intends to propose to the general meeting that no dividend be declared for the financial year.

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on February 26, 2026 at 07:00 CET

