Sivers Semiconductors announces advanced laser product demonstrations at OFC 2024 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors (STO: SIVE), a leading supplier of integrated chips and modules for the most advanced communications and sensor solutions, today announces that its subsidiary, Sivers Photonics, in collaboration with ecosystem partners,is demonstrating its advanced laser chip and array technology at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference in San Diego on March 24-28, 2024.

A live demonstration at the Sivers Photonics booth (#4900) will feature Ayar Labs' optical I/O solution with CW-WDM MSA compliant SuperNova™ light source powered by Sivers Photonics' advanced DFB laser array. As the complexity and size of AI models increase, traditional interconnect technology creates data bottlenecks that force GPUs and other accelerators to sit idle, limiting compute performance, increasing power consumption, and driving up costs. Ayar Labs' optical I/O solution eliminates these bottlenecks, enabling customers to maximize the compute efficiency and performance of their AI infrastructure while lowering costs, latency, and power consumption.

A live demonstration at the booth of LioniX International will showcase the recently announced three way partnership between Sivers, LioniX and Chilas B.V. to develop and supply a narrow-linewidth integrated O-Band CW Tunable 1310nm laser targeting high growth applications across optical communications and optical sensing sectors. Lionix have introduced the highly sought after laser to meet the growing demand for O-Band solutions for use by OEMs, advanced laboratories, and industrial sensor manufacturers innovating in the communications (passive optical networks, fiber optic communications), LiDAR, and molecular analysis markets.

Andrew McKee, Managing Director of Sivers Photonics, added: "Our InP100 product platform continues to deliver leading edge chip solutions for high growth markets. We are excited to continue our partnerships with leading industry companies to deliver modules into datacomms and sensing markets".

Anders Storm, Sivers Semiconductors, added "At this year's OFC we will see a broad range of Sivers Photonics customers demonstrate products across optical communications and optical sensing sectors, including data centre applications, LiDAR and more, powered by Sivers advanced lasers".

For more information please contact:

Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 70 262 6390

E-mail: [email protected]

Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST) is a leader in SATCOM, 5G, 6G, Photonics, and Silicon Photonics that drives innovation in global communications and sensor technology. Our business units, Photonics and Wireless, supply cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Catering to a broad spectrum of industries from telecommunication to aerospace, we fulfill the increasing demand for computational speed and AI application performance, replacing electric with optical connections for a more sustainable world. Our wireless solutions are forging paths in advanced SATCOM/5G/6G systems, while our photonics expertise is revolutionizing custom semiconductor photonic devices for optical networks and optical sensing, making us a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging unicorns. With innovation at our core, Sivers Semiconductors is committed to delivering bespoke, high-performance solutions for a better-connected and safer world. Discover our passion for perfection at www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

