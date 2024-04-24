NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sivers Semiconductors AB today publishes the annual report for 2023.

The full report can be found at Sivers Semiconductors home page: https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/annual-reports/

For more information, please contact:

Anders Storm

CEO, Sivers Semiconductors

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 (0)70 262 63 90



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/sivers-semiconductors-ab--publ--annual-report-2023,c3965005

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11695/3965005/2753846.pdf Sivers Annual Report 2023_EN_2024-04-24

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors