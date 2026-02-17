Sivers Semiconductors Announces New Broad Market Ka-Band SATCOM Beamforming ICs and Antenna Panels

Ka-band Beamformer ICs and Panels Unlock Next-Gen Phased Array SATCOM Terminals

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced general availability of its Cloudchaser beamforming chipset and Maverick antenna-array panels for Ka-band SATCOM ground terminals.

Sivers' Cloudchaser chipset includes the BLUEWAY1721 receive beamforming IC and the STAMPEDE2731/ STAMPEDE2731LP transmit beamforming ICs. Cloudchaser enables electronically-steered antenna systems for ground terminals with support for two simultaneous beams. Multi-beam support enables 'make-before-break' and two simultaneous links across satellites, orbits and networks. The transmit beamforming IC is offered in two variants, supporting high and medium output power levels. This feature helps customers optimize their user terminal size, configuration complexity and energy footprint.

"Making Cloudchaser and Maverick available for the broad market allows customers to begin evaluating and integrating the technology into next-generation SATCOM terminals," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "This marks an important step in supporting scalable, production-ready Ka-band phased array designs at a time when strategic demand for our technology is rapidly increasing, both from the European ecosystem as well as worldwide."

To reduce customer design time, Sivers' is also making available the Maverick (BFM02701 and BFM02702) Ka-band transmit and receive array panels. The Maverick platform integrates the Cloudchaser chipset with antenna arrays in a compact flat-panel design to simplify development of electronically-steered SATCOM terminals.

Sivers Semiconductors will be showcasing these solutions at MWC Barcelona 2026. Visit us at Hall 5, Stand 5E2.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

