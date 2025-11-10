Sivers Semiconductors Announces the Appointment of Raymond Biagan as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned global leader to expand customer relationships and drive revenue pipeline

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced the appointment of Raymond Biagan as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective November 10, 2025. In this pivotal role, Raymond will be responsible for Global Sales and Field Applications Engineering.

Raymond joins Sivers from GlobalFoundries, a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors for large-scale and high-growth markets, where he substantially increased the revenue funnel year over year driving his accounts to over $1B in sales.

"This sales leadership appointment is timely as Sivers look to capitalize on our expanded customer pipeline in both our businesses. Raymond has a tremendous track record of establishing strong and trusted customer relationships across geographies and sales channels. His ability to build and drive world class teams that efficiently convert opportunities to design wins and revenue streams will serve Sivers well at this stage of our transformational journey," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

"I am excited and honored to join Sivers Semiconductors at this critical stage in its growth journey," said Raymond Biagan, incoming CRO of Sivers Semiconductors. "The company's innovative technologies, upcoming new product releases and increasing customer traction position us extremely well in our target markets. I look forward to making a meaningful impact by leveraging my experience to support strategic execution, expand and deepen our customer relationships, drive future growth, and contribute to long-term success for our shareholders."

Prior to his time at GlobalFoundries, Raymond has had a very successful Sales Executive leadership tenure spanning over 25 years in the high-tech microelectronics industry. He has worked at several prominent silicon and III-V compound semiconductor companies including Qualcomm, RF Micro Devices (now Qorvo), RFaxis (acquired by Skyworks) and Sanan Integrated Circuits. He brings strong domain knowledge and experience in wireless and photonics technologies. Raymond has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of California, Irvine and is a graduate of the Executive Education program of University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

For more information, visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors 

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efficient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com (SIVE.ST)

