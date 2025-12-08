Sivers Semiconductors Partners with DigiKey to Expand Global Access to Wireless Products and Evaluation Kits

Collaboration enables faster evaluation, prototyping, and integration of Sivers' mmWave and SATCOM solutions worldwide

KISTA, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with DigiKey, a leading global distributor of electronic components and automation products. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Sivers, expanding global access to its industry-leading millimeter-wave products and evaluation kits (EVKs) for engineers, developers and customers worldwide.

"This partnership marks an important step in expanding Sivers Semiconductors' global visibility and market reach," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "By leveraging DigiKey's worldwide distribution network, we are able to serve a broader range of customers, from early-stage startups to established global technology companies, while accelerating time-to-market for innovative wireless products."

Through the partnership, DigiKey will offer Sivers Semiconductors' full portfolio of EVKs directly to its extensive customer base, enabling faster evaluation and prototyping of Sivers' mmWave SATCOM, 5G and other advanced wireless solutions ahead of commercial integration.

"DigiKey is excited to partner with Siver Semiconductors to bring its technologies to engineers and innovators worldwide," said Ken Paxton, Director of Advanced Semiconductor at DigiKey. "By adding Sivers Semiconductors' mmWave and SATCOM solutions to our portfolio, we are helping our customers access industry-leading wireless evaluation kits and accelerate design cycles."

Sivers Wireless delivers industry-leading millimeter-wave (mmWave) and RF solutions for SATCOM, defense, telecom, and 5G infrastructure. Partnering with DigiKey reinforces Sivers' commitment to providing reliable, energy-efficient beamforming and RFIC technologies that power high-speed, low-latency connectivity for the most demanding applications.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy-efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

