Sivers Semiconductors launches new state-of-the-art 28 GHz 5G mmWave RF Module at Mobile World Congress 2024

News provided by

Sivers Semiconductors

26 Feb, 2024, 02:59 ET

NEW YORK , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE) today announced the commercial launch of its state-of-the-art new low-cost Radio Frequency (RF) Module BFM02803, covering the 5G FR2 mmWave bands N257, N258, and N261 (from 24.25 GHz to 29.5 GHz).

Module BFM02803 – presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 – is optimized for high-performance, high-power Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications and enables to differentiate and meet the requirements of large-scale manufacturing of FWA products. It is designed to interface with leading baseband modems.

The BFM02803 supports 2x2 MIMO with dual-layer polarization in both downlink and uplink for channels up to 1.2 GHz. The new module includes 32 dual-polarized antenna elements with 2D beam steering capabilities, in azimuth and elevation.

"Sivers Semiconductors pushes ahead with even more 5G innovations. By combining the market-leading performance of the TRB02801 RFIC with innovative antenna design, you get the flexibility and performance required for large deployments of 28 GHz FWA networks," said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

Autonomous calibration routines and simple baseband interfaces make the module easy to install and manage. With the use of an air-filled cavity in the PCB, the module is optimized for large-scale, low-loss, and low-cost assembly. Additionally, transmitted power greater than +50 dBm per polarization enables FWA product deployments in the most diverse applications with the lowest total cost of ownership.

Anders Storm continues: "This module will improve your business case and make your 28 GHz fixed wireless access product truly competitive."

The module BMF02803 will be showcased in a live demonstration of a fully-functioning and deployment-ready base station reference design based on NXP's Layerscape® Access LA12xx baseband processor, Sivers Semiconductors' 5G mmWave transceiver module:  TRB02801, and PureSoftware's physical layer stack. For further information about this solution, please see https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/sivers_puresoftware_nxp-in-cooperation/ 

The BMF02803 module is available for customer sampling.
The TRB02801 RFIC is available for volume production.

More information about this state-of-the-art 28GHz 5G mmWave RF module and live-demonstration will be presented at Sivers Semiconductors stand #5E2 in Hall 5 from February 26th to March 1st, 2024.  

To connect with us, stop by our booth or send an email to: [email protected]

About BFM02803: https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/sivers-wireless/wireless-products/rf-modules/bfm02803/
About TRB02801: https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/sivers-wireless/wireless-products/rfics-and-bfics-for-licensed-and-unlicensed-5g/trb02801/

For more information please contact:
Anders Storm, Group CEO Sivers Semiconductors
Tel: +46 70 262 6390
E-mail: [email protected]

Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST) is a leader in SATCOM, 5G, 6G, Photonics, and Silicon Photonics that drives innovation in global communications and sensor technology. Our business units, Photonics and Wireless, supply cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Catering to a broad spectrum of industries from telecommunication to aerospace, we fulfill the increasing demand for computational speed and AI application performance, replacing electric with optical connections for a more sustainable world. Our wireless solutions are forging paths in advanced SATCOM/5G/6G systems, while our photonics expertise is revolutionizing custom semiconductor photonic devices for optical networks and optical sensing, making us a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging unicorns. With innovation at our core, Sivers Semiconductors is committed to delivering bespoke, high-performance solutions for a better-connected and safer world. Discover our passion for perfection at www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors

Also from this source

Sivers Semiconductors showcasing the broadest mmWave portfolio on the market at Mobile World Congress 2024

Sivers Semiconductors (STO: SIVE) will showcase its industry-leading mmWave portfolio of 5GmmWave, unlicensed 5G, and satellite communications...

Dr. Bami Bastani is nominated as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sivers Semiconductors AB and is appointed Executive Chairman of Sivers Semiconductors Inc.

Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE) today announced that its subsidiary, Sivers Semiconductors Inc., has appointed Dr. Bami Bastani as US Executive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.