Sivers Semiconductors launches new state-of-the-art 28 GHz 5G mmWave RF Module at Mobile World Congress 2024

NEW YORK , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE) today announced the commercial launch of its state-of-the-art new low-cost Radio Frequency (RF) Module BFM02803, covering the 5G FR2 mmWave bands N257, N258, and N261 (from 24.25 GHz to 29.5 GHz).

Module BFM02803 – presented at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 – is optimized for high-performance, high-power Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) applications and enables to differentiate and meet the requirements of large-scale manufacturing of FWA products. It is designed to interface with leading baseband modems.

The BFM02803 supports 2x2 MIMO with dual-layer polarization in both downlink and uplink for channels up to 1.2 GHz. The new module includes 32 dual-polarized antenna elements with 2D beam steering capabilities, in azimuth and elevation.

"Sivers Semiconductors pushes ahead with even more 5G innovations. By combining the market-leading performance of the TRB02801 RFIC with innovative antenna design, you get the flexibility and performance required for large deployments of 28 GHz FWA networks," said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

Autonomous calibration routines and simple baseband interfaces make the module easy to install and manage. With the use of an air-filled cavity in the PCB, the module is optimized for large-scale, low-loss, and low-cost assembly. Additionally, transmitted power greater than +50 dBm per polarization enables FWA product deployments in the most diverse applications with the lowest total cost of ownership.

Anders Storm continues: "This module will improve your business case and make your 28 GHz fixed wireless access product truly competitive."

The module BMF02803 will be showcased in a live demonstration of a fully-functioning and deployment-ready base station reference design based on NXP's Layerscape® Access LA12xx baseband processor, Sivers Semiconductors' 5G mmWave transceiver module: TRB02801, and PureSoftware's physical layer stack. For further information about this solution, please see https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/sivers_puresoftware_nxp-in-cooperation/

The BMF02803 module is available for customer sampling.

The TRB02801 RFIC is available for volume production.

More information about this state-of-the-art 28GHz 5G mmWave RF module and live-demonstration will be presented at Sivers Semiconductors stand #5E2 in Hall 5 from February 26th to March 1st, 2024.

To connect with us, stop by our booth or send an email to: [email protected]

About BFM02803: https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/sivers-wireless/wireless-products/rf-modules/bfm02803/

About TRB02801: https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/sivers-wireless/wireless-products/rfics-and-bfics-for-licensed-and-unlicensed-5g/trb02801/

For more information please contact:

Anders Storm, Group CEO Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 70 262 6390

E-mail: [email protected]

Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST) is a leader in SATCOM, 5G, 6G, Photonics, and Silicon Photonics that drives innovation in global communications and sensor technology. Our business units, Photonics and Wireless, supply cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Catering to a broad spectrum of industries from telecommunication to aerospace, we fulfill the increasing demand for computational speed and AI application performance, replacing electric with optical connections for a more sustainable world. Our wireless solutions are forging paths in advanced SATCOM/5G/6G systems, while our photonics expertise is revolutionizing custom semiconductor photonic devices for optical networks and optical sensing, making us a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging unicorns. With innovation at our core, Sivers Semiconductors is committed to delivering bespoke, high-performance solutions for a better-connected and safer world. Discover our passion for perfection at www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11695/3935334/2626361.pdf Sivers Semicondcutors@MWC_Product Launch PR_ENG_240226_Final https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/i/bfm02803-,c3271169 BFM02803

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors