Sivers Semiconductors, O-Net and Enablence Technologies Announce External Light Sources for AI Datacenters

Trio to Develop Advanced External Light Source (ELS) Using Sivers Laser Arrays for AI Datacenters and High-Performance Computing (HPC) to be used with Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) architectures

KISTA, Sweden and FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with O-Net Technologies and Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) to develop an advanced external light source (ELS) module with Sivers laser arrays to support Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) roll-out in AI datacenters and HPC systems. O-Net Technologies will serve as the ODM partner, integrating Sivers Semiconductors' laser arrays and Enablence's NxN Star Coupler to deliver a scalable ELS module for scale-out and scale-up optical systems.

CPO integrates most optical elements into GPU and Switch packages thereby delivering high speed optical interconnects with 80% lower energy consumption compared to copper. According to IDTechEx (December 2025 report), the CPO market is projected to exceed US$20 billion by 2036, growing at a robust CAGR of 37% from 2026 to 2036, with ELS solutions constituting 10% of this market.

"ELS is a crucial companion to CPO because it separates temperature-sensitive lasers from the extreme heat of high-power processors, ensuring wavelength stability and significantly enhancing system reliability and serviceability," said Alex McCann, Managing Director for Sivers' Photonics business. "Our high-performance DFB laser arrays deliver the reliability and wavelength stability required to accelerate the deployment of AI datacenters with CPO based architectures."

"O-Net Technologies is pleased to partner with Sivers and Enablence to enhance our advanced external light source module," said Austin Na, CEO and Chairman of O-Net Technologies. "Together, we're enabling a practical, scalable ELS aligned with the needs of High-Performance Compute (HPC) and AI data centers."

"We are excited to partner with Sivers and O-Net to help redefine how optical interconnects scale for the AI era," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies. "Our NxN Star Coupler enables efficient wavelength distribution at scale, and together we are unlocking an effective optical pathway for CPO based architectures to keep pace with exponential growth in AI data center compute."

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. The Company's differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

About O-Net Technologies

O-Net Technologies is one of the largest suppliers of optical communication devices, modules and subsystems in the world. And has taken the lead in many high-tech fields of optical chips, silicon photonics, optical coatings and optoelectronic packaging. For additional information, please visit us at: http://en.o-netcom.com/

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar Lightwave circuits (PLC), artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California, with design centers in Asia and North America supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide. For more information visit: Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA).

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors