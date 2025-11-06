Sivers Semiconductors Partners With POET Technologies to Deliver Innovative Light-Engines And Strengthen Serviceable Market Offerings in Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

Strategic Collaboration Combines Sivers' Lasers With POET's Optical Interposer™ to Deliver Scalable, Energy-Efficient Light Sources

KISTA, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced additional details on the strategic partnership with POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET), a leader in the design and implementation of highly integrated optical engines and light sources for artificial intelligence networks.

As AI datacenter connectivity scales from 800 Gbps toward 6.4 Tbps and beyond, traditional pluggables based on externally modulated lasers (EMLs) are reaching their performance limits. In parallel, next-generation GPU architectures are driving demand for co-packaged optics (CPO) supported by External Light Sources (ELS).

"The resources needed to enable future high-speed connectivity have shifted the balance toward innovative technologies like CW lasers, driving the evolution of pluggables, as well as the revolution of CPO," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "With our differentiated laser portfolio, Sivers is well-positioned to capture opportunities in a vastly expanded serviceable market. Partnering with POET strengthens our technical roadmap and integration capabilities, delivering `plug-and-play' light-engine sub-systems that help customers increase time to market and scale efficiently as AI demands continue to grow."

Sivers' latest collaboration combines the Company's distributed feedback (DFB) laser technology with POET's Optical Interposer™ platform to deliver high-performance, scalable Light-Engine solutions deployable for future generations of Pluggable transceivers and enabling External Light Sources (ELS) for CPO-based solutions.

"We're excited to collaborate with Sivers Semiconductors to combine two complementary technologies that address the growing demands of AI and hyperscale data centers," said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies. "By pairing our Optical Interposer platform with Sivers' lasers, we can deliver highly integrated, scalable, and energy-efficient light sources to meet the connectivity demands of the rapidly evolving AI datacenter market."

The strategic partnership positions Sivers Semiconductors and POET Technologies to address the rapidly growing AI optical connectivity market. Prototypes are expected to be demonstrated to customers in the first half of 2026, with production readiness targeted for the end of 2026.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules for the artificial intelligence systems market and hyperscale data centers. Its patented POET Optical Interposer™ platform enables seamless chip-scale integration of photonic and electronic devices using advanced semiconductor manacturing techniques. For more information visit www.poet-technologies.com.

